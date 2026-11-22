MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 23 (IANS) Marking a landmark moment for Madhya Pradesh's athletic landscape, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the first phase of a Rs 1,000-crore international sports complex at 'Khel Gram' (Sports Village) at Nathubarkheda in Bhopal.

Describing the occasion as a "golden chapter" in the state's sporting history, CM Yadav on Sunday emphasised that the world-class facility is a vital gift for nurturing local talent and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of elevating India's stature on the global sports stage.

The grand ceremony saw thousands of spectators join the inauguration by illuminating the venue with their mobile phone flashlights.

During the event, the Chief Minister toured the sprawling Khel Gram and distributed prize money to medal-winning athletes from Madhya Pradesh who brought laurels at the 2026 Asian Games.

The program also featured a video presentation highlighting the state's sports academies and 'Khelo India' milestones, an international march-past by contingents from India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand, and a captivating live musical performance by renowned singer Sukhwinder Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey noted that 28 per cent of India's youth reside in Madhya Pradesh, underscoring the state's pivotal role in driving national growth under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Mohan Yadav.

State Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang echoed this sentiment, noting that rapid construction of the facility was made possible by the Chief Minister's proactive backing, with subsequent phases already underway.

Local MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwan Das Sabnani hailed the transformation of Bhopal into an emerging sports capital capable of hosting international tournaments, beginning with hockey.

Sharma specifically lauded the local farmers of Barkheda Nathu, who willingly parted with their land without protest to support the nation's sporting future.

The event was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Hemant Khandelwal, Ministers Krishna Gaur and Lakhan Patel, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai.