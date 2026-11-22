MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 23 (IANS) A young housewife in South Tripura, who had allegedly set herself on fire after being subjected to sexual assault, died at the Government-run Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital here on Saturday after battling for life for 13 days, triggering strong political reactions.

South Tripura District Police, in a statement, said a news report was circulating on social media regarding an incident at Ludhua in Sabroom sub-division, where a woman allegedly set fire to herself. As soon as the incident was reported, personnel from Sabroom Police Station rushed to the spot and ensured the injured woman was immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment, the police said.

A specific case has been registered at Sabroom Police Station under appropriate sections of law, and necessary medico-legal formalities have been observed, it said.

“The principal accused person has been arrested and brought to police remand, and further investigation is in progress,” the police statement said. The police also appealed to the public to refrain from circulating unverified information, rumours or misleading content on social media and to allow police to conduct a fair and proper investigation.

The conflicting claims over the arrest status -- police saying the principal accused has been arrested, while the Opposition parties including the CPI (M) alleged one accused is still absconding -- have added to the political heat over the incident.

Leader of Opposition and CPI (M) Politburo member Jitendra Chaudhury also termed the alleged rape of the housewife at Sabroom on November 9 as a grave crime and a reflection of the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Tripura under the BJP government.

Chaudhury, a former minister, alleged that one of the two accused is reportedly a ruling party's tribal leader in Sabroom. Though his identity is known, another accused reportedly remains absconding, he claimed, raising the question of whether political patronage was shielding the accused.

He said a CPI (M) leadership team earlier this week met the Officer-in-Charge of Sabroom Police Station and demanded immediate arrest of all the accused, an impartial investigation and justice for the victim.“We demand that the administration ensure no political affiliation influences the investigation or protects anyone from the law. The CPI (M) stands with the victim and her family,” Chaudhury said.

According to a statement issued by the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), the woman had gone to attend a local cultural programme on November 9, where she allegedly became a victim of the "brutal lust" of two persons.“Unable to bear the trauma, she allegedly attempted suicide by setting herself on fire on November 10. She was admitted to GB Medical College and Hospital, where she succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday, the statement said.

AIDWA Central Committee Joint Secretary Krishna Rakshit, in her statement, said the woman, till her last moment, had only one demand -- exemplary punishment for the "culprits".

Condoling the death, Rakshit, also a CPI (M) Central Committee member, demanded speedy trial, exemplary punishment for the accused and isolation of those sheltering them. "The incident shows that daughters are not safe in the hands of those who chant 'Beti Bachao' in words," she said.