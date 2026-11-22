JAF Serviceman Sustains Minor Injury In Sharp-Object Attack In Madaba
Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Sunday that the Madaba Governorate Police Directorate received a report this afternoon stating that a member of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) had been injured with a sharp object.
The injured serviceman was taken to a hospital, received the necessary treatment, and was subsequently discharged, with his injury described as minor.
The spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred while the serviceman was on official leave, adding that a joint investigation team has been formed to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.
//Petra// AF
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