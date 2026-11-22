MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis visited a Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) base on Sunday, where he was received by the Commander of the Royal Air Force in the presence of senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF).

During the visit, Al Harasis received a military briefing on the base's operational duties, training and qualification programs, and plans to upgrade its operational and technical capabilities.

He also reviewed workflow at the base, inspected several of its facilities, and examined available resources and mission execution mechanisms in accordance with approved plans.

Al Harasis stressed the need to continue developing capabilities, enhancing combat readiness and preparedness, and maintaining the highest standards of efficiency and discipline to ensure assigned duties are carried out effectively.

He commended the efforts of Royal Air Force personnel, praising their dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the kingdom's airspace and upholding its security and stability.

//Petra// AF