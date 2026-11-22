MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, announced this on Telegram.

“During search-and-rescue operations in Dymer, rescuers pulled a child out alive,” he said.

Russian forces pound Dnipropetrovsk region with over 40 attacks, one killed, several injured

As previously reported, during the night of November 22, Russian forces struck a five-story residential building in Dymer, Kyiv region. The bodies of three people have already been recovered from the rubble, and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing. There are also injured people.