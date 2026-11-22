By Qaiser Nawab | AzerNEWS | Guest columnist

The symbolism of holding the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen is difficult to miss. Few cities illustrate the economic transformation of the Asia-Pacific as vividly. In a matter of decades, Shenzhen moved from a relatively small border settlement into a global centre of manufacturing, technology and innovation. Its development was inseparable from China's opening to international trade and investment.

President Xi Jinping naturally drew upon that history when addressing the APEC CEO Summit on November 18 and the leaders' meeting the following day. But behind the familiar language of openness and cooperation was a more immediate question confronting the region: can the Asia-Pacific preserve the economic integration that produced much of its prosperity at a time when protectionism, geopolitical rivalry and technological competition are becoming stronger?

Xi's argument was straightforward. The region should maintain peace and stability, resist economic fragmentation, strengthen technological cooperation and ensure that growth is more broadly shared. At the leaders' meeting, he described solidarity, openness, innovation and inclusive development as the four requirements for sustaining the“Asia-Pacific miracle”.

It would be easy to read such language simply as diplomatic messaging. Yet the questions behind it are real. Asia-Pacific economies account for more than 60 per cent of global GDP and nearly half of world trade. What happens to economic integration here will therefore influence the direction of the global economy itself.

Shenzhen as both symbol and test

Shenzhen provides an appropriate backdrop because its success was built on connectivity rather than isolation.

The city benefited from foreign investment, manufacturing supply chains, international markets and the movement of technology and skills. It subsequently developed its own innovative capacity and today occupies a very different position in global production from the one it held at the beginning of China's reform era.

That evolution gives substance to Xi's observation that economic openness need not be static. Countries and cities can begin by absorbing investment and technology and later become exporters of capital, innovation and expertise.

But Shenzhen also presents a challenge to the Asia-Pacific.

The economic model that helped create the city's prosperity emerged in an international environment in which globalisation was generally expanding. Today, the political environment is markedly different. Governments are screening investment more closely, restructuring supply chains and imposing restrictions on strategically sensitive technologies. Industrial policy has returned across advanced and developing economies alike.

Some of this is understandable. The pandemic demonstrated the vulnerabilities created by excessive dependence on single suppliers. National security concerns surrounding semiconductors, artificial intelligence and critical minerals cannot simply be dismissed.

The difficulty begins when legitimate resilience becomes indiscriminate economic separation.

Xi's CEO Summit speech argued for maintaining stable industrial and supply chains and steadily advancing the proposed Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific. The final Shenzhen Outlook adopted by APEC leaders similarly committed members to strengthening supply-chain resilience and continuing market-driven regional economic integration.

The distinction between resilience and fragmentation deserves more attention.

A resilient supply chain may involve multiple suppliers and diversified production. A fragmented one is divided by political blocs, duplicating investment and forcing businesses to make commercial decisions according to strategic alignment.

The former can strengthen economies. The latter can make everyone poorer.

Openness has to evolve

The strongest part of China's APEC message is therefore not the defence of an older version of globalisation. It is the recognition that openness itself must adapt.

The Asia-Pacific economy of 2026 is increasingly digital. Artificial intelligence, data governance, clean technologies, cross-border e-commerce and advanced manufacturing are becoming as important to regional integration as traditional goods trade.

Xi called for an open innovation ecosystem, stronger cooperation in artificial intelligence and the digital economy, improved cross-border data flows and accelerated green development. China also announced $20 million to support practical APEC cooperation, along with plans for a Shenzhen-based Centre for Asia-Pacific Community Studies and cooperation mechanisms covering digital technology, clean energy, cross-border data and small and medium-sized enterprises.

These proposals will ultimately be judged by implementation, but they reflect the direction in which APEC increasingly needs to move.

The next stage of regional integration cannot simply be about reducing tariffs.

Businesses increasingly care about whether digital standards are compatible, whether data can cross borders securely, whether customs procedures are efficient and whether regulations are predictable. A small technology company may be affected more by conflicting digital rules than by a traditional import duty.

This is also where APEC's unusual structure has value.

Unlike a treaty-based organisation, APEC operates through voluntary commitments and consensus. This can make progress slower, but it also allows economies with very different political systems and development levels to work on practical problems without requiring complete political alignment.

The 2026 Shenzhen Outlook reflects this tradition. It does not attempt to impose a single economic model. Instead, it identifies common interests in better trade and investment conditions, connectivity, innovation, sustainable growth and resilient supply chains.

Such flexibility may be particularly valuable when the international environment is becoming more politically divided.

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The author is the Chairman of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD) and is a financial systems analyst focused on reserve currencies, central banking arrangements, and the structural dynamics of international monetary order.

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The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their articles may differ from those of the editorial board and do not necessarily reflect its views.