MENAFN - The Conversation) When a Singapore-bound Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took off from Christchurch Airport on October 28, it marked Air New Zealand's return to non-stop long-haul flying from the South Island.

The service is the first of several international routes from Christchurch being restored by the airline, with long-haul direct flights to Tokyo Narita scheduled to resume on November 28, followed by trans-Tasman services to Perth on November 30. A seasonal service to Bali is also planned for winter 2027.

Christchurch has long been considered New Zealand's second international gateway, even if Auckland handles nearly three times its total passenger volume.

Much of the traffic in and out of the Garden City is operated by international carriers. Singapore Airlines has served Christchurch for 40 years, Emirates operates a daily A380 service, and carriers from Asia, Australia and North America also fly into the city.

Air New Zealand's own long-haul presence in Christchurch has been minimal since 2020. Its decision to put its own aircraft behind the airport, at a scale not seen in years, signals a renewed commitment to the South Island.

The airline has also confirmed its Singapore service will operate year-round, while a new partnership with Christchurch Airport aims to develop international connections over the longer term.

This comes as the airport prepares for its biggest international summer yet, with international seat capacity increasing 21% and long-haul capacity alone rising 54%.

For South Island-bound travellers, the new services offer more opportunities to bypass Auckland altogether. For exporters, the Singapore route adds a direct cargo link into Asian markets.

But whether the benefits will reach beyond Christchurch to smaller regional centres – where flights remain limited and fares high – is another question.

The regional connectivity problem

Christchurch also serves as a hub for regional flights, with services connecting it to Queenstown, Dunedin, Nelson, Hokitika and Invercargill.

Unlike foreign airlines serving Christchurch, Air New Zealand also operates the bulk of New Zealand's domestic and regional network.

While alliance and codeshare partners already offer single-ticket connections with through-checked baggage onto Air New Zealand's regional flights, operating its own international aircraft gives the airline direct control over arrival and departure times.

That makes it easier to align international schedules with onward domestic connections so travellers can bypass Auckland altogether – allowing a passenger arriving from Tokyo or Singapore, for instance, to transfer seamlessly onto a regional flight to Nelson.

For international visitors, tighter connections could make smaller South Island destinations more accessible, while giving regional businesses better access to overseas markets.

Whether this happens remains to be seen – particularly in light of concerns over regional fares sounded by some in the sector.

In February, Billie Moore, then chief executive of industry association NZ Airports, warned about rising regional fares and falling seat numbers.“Regional New Zealand is living the reality of this every day,” she said.

According to the association, Jetstar was set to increase the number of seats it offered on the Auckland to Christchurch route from roughly 491,000 in the first half of 2025 to 611,000 in the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, Air New Zealand's fares on the route fell 16.9% between the first half of 2025 and the first half of 2026.

In February 2026, Air New Zealand said it does not consider the lack of competition in New Zealand aviation to be a problem. This is challenged by NZ Airports, whose figures show a contrasting pattern.

Comparing the first half of 2026 with the same period in 2025, the association reports that on routes where Jetstar provides competition, Air New Zealand's fares fell by 4% and capacity increased by 0.6%. Over the same period on routes without Jetstar competition, fares rose by 4.2% while available seats fell by the same proportion.

The economics of regional aviation help explain this divide. Airlines naturally concentrate capacity on routes with enough passengers to fill aircraft regularly, particularly where business and leisure demand is strong.

Regional flights in New Zealand are expensive to operate because of relatively low demand, shorter routes and the higher per-passenger costs of smaller aircraft.

Smaller centres face a different challenge. Their passenger numbers may be insufficient to support frequent services, even when those flights are important to local businesses, residents and tourism operators.

A stronger Christchurch hub could generate additional demand for these routes, but that alone may not be enough to make them commercially viable.

What could help the regions?

Several steps could help ensure Christchurch's expansion benefits the wider regional network.

Better coordination of international and regional services, including flight schedules, through-ticketing and baggage transfers, would help ensure smaller centres share in the benefits.

Targeted support for regional airports around Christchurch could help them capture the additional tourism and business demand a second gateway can generate.

A monitoring framework, as already proposed by NZ Airports, could track regional route capacity and fares alongside Christchurch's headline growth figures, giving policymakers a clearer picture of how the wider network is performing.

And for smaller routes that struggle to attract commercial services, a public service obligation model – where governments subsidise airlines to maintain essential services – could help preserve connections that lack commercial viability in the first place.

Christchurch's long-haul expansion is a genuine milestone, and good news for the South Island.

But without action from officials, airport operators and the aviation sector, New Zealand risks ending up with two thriving international gateways while smaller regional communities continue to miss out.