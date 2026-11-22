MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Starting, all public and private institutions across Costa Rica will be legally required to accept theas a valid identification document for processing paperwork or accessing services, thereminded the public.

The IDC holds the exact same legal standing as the physical national ID (cédula de identidad), carries a four-year validity period, and costs ₡2,600. Senior citizens are entirely exempt from this fee.

According to data released by the electoral body, between September 9, 2025 -when the service was launched-and November 1, 2026, a total of 107,243 citizens had requested their digital identity.

How to Obtain the Costa Rican Digital Identity (IDC)

To apply for the digital ID, citizens must hold a valid physical cédula, own a mobile device, and have no pending physical ID documents awaiting pickup.

The application process is completed entirely online through the official TSE portal go/idc), operating 24/7:

Enter your national ID number, complete a verification check, and provide a valid email address to initiate activation.Pay theprocessing fee using a Visa or Mastercard (free for senior citizens).Download themobile application, available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Once activated, the digital ID is secured via a personal

The digital credential integrates the applicant's biometric data, which the TSE securely stores from the citizen's most recent physical cédula application. For individuals applying for their national ID for the very first time who also wish to obtain the IDC, they must first acquire their physical card before completing the digital request online.

Key Benefits of Digital Identification

According to the TSE, the primary advantages of the IDC include:



Portability: Enables citizens to carry their official identification conveniently on their smartphones.

International Standards: Built under global technical standards designed to facilitate future identity verification both domestically and abroad. Advanced Security: Uses high-level data encryption alongside cybersecurity protocols to prevent counterfeiting and tampering.

For public and private organizations, the digital format reduces manual data-entry errors, streamlines identity verification workflows, and strengthens protections against identity theft and fraudulent transactions.

Finally, the TSE reiterated that the traditional physical cédula continues to be issued free of charge at its central headquarters and across its 32 regional offices-with fees applying only when an individual exceeds the maximum number of duplicate replacements allowed within a single calendar year.

The post TSE Reminds Public and Private Institutions That Digital ID Must Be Accepted Starting January 2027 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.