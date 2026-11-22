MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Swiss photographer, an artist with a career spanning more than five decades, has arrived in San José with-an evocative exhibition that traces the technological and creative evolution of his lens. Open to the public through, at thein Barrio Dent, the showcase bridges the gap between meticulous analog traditions and spontaneous digital artistry.

From Large-Format Precision to Pocket-Sized Spontaneity

Born in Lausanne, Switzerland, Dessarzin's five-decade journey reads like a living history of modern photography. His earliest work was defined by the discipline of 4 × 5-inch large-format cameras -heavy, deliberate equipment that demanded patience, technical precision, and careful pre-visualization before every single exposure.

Over the years, he transitioned through medium-format and 35 mm film before fully embracing the possibilities of the digital era. Traveling across continents with large-format gear once meant meticulously staging every frame; today, armed with compact digital tools like the Sony RX1 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Dessarzin has unlocked a new sense of immediacy, spontaneity, and creative freedom.

Reimagining Costa Rican Nature Through Fractal Art

Created primarily around 2020, the 43 framed pieces in Metamorphic Refractions embody the meeting point between analog observation and digital transformation.

Drawing inspiration from Costa Rica's lush biodiversity-including native plants, vibrant flowers, and bamboo-Dessarzin captures familiar organic forms and digitally reshapes them into intricate, fractal-like compositions. While the underlying botanical subjects remain recognizable, these kaleidoscopic structures amplify their symbolic weight and visual energy, inviting viewers to look past the everyday appearance of nature and discover new ways of seeing the natural world.

Plan Your Visit

Whether you are a photography enthusiast fascinated by the shift from film to mobile sensors or an art lover drawn to nature-inspired abstraction, Metamorphic Refractions offers a compelling visual experience.



Exhibition: Metamorphic Refractions by John Dessarzin

Location: Galería Sophia Wanamaker, Centro Cultural Costarricense Norteamericano (CCCN), Barrio Dent, San José

Dates: Open now through January 13, 2027

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. More Information: Visit the Galería Sophia Wanamaker official page for additional details.

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