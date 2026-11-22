MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Theduring its first three months of operation.

According to health authorities, the initiative will begin in the Tibás-Uruca-Merced health area, where officials plan to perform 800 mammograms per month using specialized software capable of flagging suspicious areas within medical imaging.

Jorge Jiménez, director of the Center for Strategic Development and Information in Health and Social Security ( Cendeisss ), explained that the tool will allow radiologists to examine AI-processed images before issuing an official medical diagnosis.

“Once the appointment is scheduled, the woman will undergo her mammogram, and it will be analyzed by the Lunit INSIGHT MMG software-an artificial intelligence program that returns the exact same image to the radiologist, highlighted with heat maps,” Jiménez detailed.

According to the institution, this technology will help flag suspicious findings and prioritize scans requiring urgent specialist review, accelerating diagnosis and improving patient care.

The pilot is being executed through an agreement between the CCSS and pharmaceutical/diagnostics firm Roche as part of the ImpulSALUD strategy, which aims to integrate advanced technological tools to strengthen public healthcare services. However, officials emphasized that artificial intelligence will not replace medical judgment or independently diagnose breast cancer.

“In the event that a lesion suspicious for malignancy is detected, the radiologist will remain fully responsible for issuing the official medical assessment,” Jiménez clarified.

Jiménez added that the software acts as a clinical support layer to enhance evaluation quality and spot subtle lesions warranting follow-up testing.

“Incorporating this tool offers us new possibilities to support the identification of findings that might otherwise go unnoticed and reinforces our mammogram interpretation workflows,” highlighted Marvin Palma, Medical Manager of the CCSS.

Who Is Eligible to Participate?

The initial phase targets women registered in the Tibás-Uruca-Merced health area who meet standard screening criteria. Jiménez noted that authorities will reach out to women aged 40 to 75 who have not undergone a mammogram within the past two years.

To contact eligible patients, the CCSS will leverage the Single Digital Health Record (EDUS) alongside the FOCO multichannel outreach system active in that health zone. An exact launch date for the pilot program has not yet been announced.

Follow-Up Care at Hospital México

Under the program's clinical pathway, women whose scans reveal suspicious lesions will receive expedited follow-up care at Hospital México. Patients requiring additional evaluation will be seen by a multidisciplinary oncology team responsible for assessing each case and determining next steps.

“The project will allow us to measure turnaround times from a patient's referral to biopsy completion, diagnostic confirmation, and eventual treatment initiation. The goal is to pinpoint areas for improvement along this care pathway and determine whether the model can later be scaled to other health facilities,” the institution stated.

Expanding Appointment Capacity

Currently, the target health area operates with a capacity of 540 mammogram appointments per month; through this strategy, authorities aim to raise that figure to 800.

“We project completing approximately 2,400 screenings over the first three months, though this target will be continuously evaluated as implementation progresses,” the CCSS noted.

Additional objectives include shortening turnaround times for delivering test results and streamlining coordination across departments involved in breast cancer screening and treatment.

“We are taking a foundational step toward defining an institutional roadmap that allows us to responsibly integrate artificial intelligence into our healthcare services,” affirmed Mónica Taylor, Executive President of the CCSS.

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