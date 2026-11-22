MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asserted that the BJP remains committed to work and development throughout the year, unlike the Congress and CPI (M), which, he alleged, approach people only during election time.

Addressing an election rally, organised by the BJP in connection with the November 27 civic polls, the Chief Minister said that the BJP would seek people's support in the upcoming elections on the basis of its development initiatives and the transparency of its governance.

“The CPI (M) asks where the development carried out by the BJP is and claims that it cannot see any development. I have said that some people may need treatment for cataracts to be able to see things clearly,” Saha remarked.

Speaking about the development of Agartala, the Chief Minister said that the capital city had witnessed remarkable transformation during the five-year tenure of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

He acknowledged that several problems still existed across the corporation's 51 wards, but maintained that most corporators had performed commendably and that the Mayor had undertaken extensive development work.

“The development Agartala has witnessed is beyond words. When people from outside visit the city, they are amazed at how beautiful it has become. They say they could never have imagined Tripura becoming so beautiful,” he said.

Saha attributed the transformation to the sincere efforts of elected representatives and the government's commitment to development. He also highlighted the AMC's national-level recognition for its performance in maintaining cleanliness and transparency.

Stressing that development should be above caste, creed and religion, the Chief Minister said the BJP believes in working for people throughout the year rather than limiting its activities to election periods.

“We work 365 days a year and remain engaged in work 24/7. Work has no caste, creed or religion. Our focus is solely on development,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress and CPI (M), Saha alleged that both parties remember the people only when elections approach, whereas the BJP remains engaged in public service throughout the year.“When elections come, what will they take to the people? We will approach the people with our development work and the transparency with which our government functions. This applies to municipal corporations, municipalities and Nagar Panchayats as well,” he said.

The Chief Minister further asserted that the BJP's only challenge was to outperform its own achievements, dismissing the Congress and CPI (M) as political challenges.

“We have performed so well that whenever we undertake any work, our challenge is to do even better. There is no other challenge for us. Neither the Congress nor the CPI (M) poses a challenge because people have already seen how both parties governed. They have been tested,” Saha said.