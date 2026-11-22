MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said on Sunday that it has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged malpractices in finance accounts assistant (FAA) recruitment examination conducted by the service selection board.

Nasir Kheuhami, JKSA National Convenor, said that the association has written to Union Minister Shah, seeking his intervention into the alleged organised cheating racket and examination malpractice during the FAA recruitment examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on November 15.

The Association has demanded an independent CBI investigation, postponement of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) and Police Constable examinations, and a comprehensive institutional review of JKSSB.

In its letter, the Association expressed serious concern over the growing distress and disillusionment among thousands of unemployed aspirants, saying that the latest allegations have further shaken public confidence in the recruitment system.

The Association appreciated the timely intervention of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in uncovering the alleged racket.

The Association alleged operation involved transmitting examination questions to individuals outside the centres, obtaining answers and relaying them to selected candidates through sophisticated electronic communication devices.

Nasir Khuehami said the latest incident must be viewed against the backdrop of recurring recruitment irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020.

He recalled the cancellation of the 2022 Police Sub-Inspector examination following a major paper-leak allegation, which led to a CBI chargesheet against 24 accused.

Similarly, the March 2022 FAA examination faced allegations of paper leakage and selection irregularities, prompting a CBI case against 20 accused, while the Junior Engineer recruitment process also faced questions over the selection of an examination agency previously accused of malpractice.

Nasir Khuehami said that repeated scandals, investigations and assurances have failed to restore public confidence, raising concerns about an organised network involving intermediaries, examination facilitators and individuals within the recruitment machinery.

He stressed that the investigation must identify the alleged masterminds, financial beneficiaries and all those involved, while examining possible links with previously exposed recruitment syndicates.

He has urged the Union Home Minister to transfer the investigation to the CBI for an independent, impartial and time-bound probe, saying that the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) alone may not be sufficient given the history and possible wider dimensions of recruitment irregularities.

It has also called for the immediate preservation of CCTV footage, examination records, recovered electronic devices, call detail records, digital evidence and financial transactions to prevent any possibility of tampering or destruction.

The Association has also sought the postponement of upcoming JKPSI and Police Constable recruitment examinations until an impartial investigation establishes the extent of the alleged network and examines possible institutional involvement.

It has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to seek a detailed explanation from JKSSB regarding the arrests, recovery of electronic devices, involvement of multiple modules and security lapses that may have enabled the operation.

Questioning the continued credibility of JKSSB, JKSA has demanded a comprehensive institutional review of the Board.

It said that if the institution fails to restore public confidence through transparent and accountable functioning, the Union Territory (UT) government must consider replacing it with an independent and professionally managed recruitment agency operating under strict safeguards and independent oversight.

Highlighting the human cost of repeated recruitment failures, JKSA said thousands of young aspirants, particularly those from economically weaker families and remote areas, spend years preparing for examinations and make enormous financial and personal sacrifices in pursuit of government employment.

Repeated paper leaks and allegations of organised cheating not only jeopardise their careers but also deepen unemployment-related frustration and undermine faith in public institutions.

The Association has also urged the UT government to make the findings of previous recruitment investigations public wherever legally permissible, fix responsibility for institutional failures and take strict action against all those found complicit.

It called upon the UT government to move beyond temporary inquiries and assurances and establish a permanent, transparent and credible recruitment framework that protects merit and guarantees equal opportunity.

Khuehami said the aspirations of an entire generation cannot be allowed to suffer because of institutional failures and organised malpractice.

Restoring the confidence of Jammu and Kashmir's youth must begin with accountability, meaningful reforms and an uncompromising commitment to fair and merit-based recruitment, the JKSA said in the letter written to Home Minister Amit Shah.