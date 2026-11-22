MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 22 (IANS) Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen on Sunday pressed for congressional restrictions on funding the war with Iran, while saying they did not want the dispute to shut down the federal government.

Speaking separately on NBC's Meet the Press, the Democrats argued that President Donald Trump would bear responsibility if his insistence on financing the conflict prevented an agreement to keep the government operating.

Their remarks renewed a funding campaign already under way among Democratic lawmakers ahead of the December 11 deadline, days after the Senate rejected another measure seeking to end US hostilities against Iran.

Asked whether he would support Democrats shutting down the government to defund the war, El-Sayed disputed that framing.

“It wouldn't be Democrats shutting down the government. It would be Donald Trump choosing his war over a functional government,” he said.

El-Sayed argued that Congress had responsibility for both declaring war and deciding whether to finance it, and accused Trump of taking those powers for himself.

Pressed again about a shutdown, he said:“No, I don't want - I don't want government to shut - shut down.”

He nevertheless maintained that Congress needed to confront the President over the conflict.“If he wants to shut down government over it, that's his choice,” he said.

El-Sayed, elected to represent Michigan this month, will enter the Senate with the new Congress in January. He will therefore have no vote on a funding package considered before the December deadline.

Van Hollen, who is challenging Chuck Schumer for the Senate Democratic leadership, also rejected the suggestion that a shutdown was his objective.

“I'm never in favor of shutting down the government. I represent lots of federal employees,” he said, before arguing that Congress should stop financing a war he described as illegal and responsible for rising prices.

Van Hollen said he and Senators Tim Kaine, Michael Bennet and Tammy Duckworth wanted a floor amendment addressing funding for offensive military operations against Iran.

“But my main point here is our first order of business is to have a vote on an amendment and see where we go from there,” he said.

Current temporary federal funding generally runs through December 11 unless superseded by further appropriations legislation.

The push to attach an Iran restriction to the next spending package predates Sunday's interviews.

In a November 12 joint statement, Bennet, Van Hollen, Duckworth and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders said any short-term spending agreement should restrict the administration's ability to continue financing the war.

“When we vote on appropriations, we intend to fund the government and stop funds for this war,” they said.

A draft amendment published by Duckworth's office would prohibit the Department of Defence from using funds provided by the legislation it would amend for military operations or activities against Iran until Congress authorises military force.

That wording would not automatically cover every previously appropriated dollar available for military operations.

The draft preserves exceptions for defending the United States, its personnel and overseas facilities; intelligence activities connected with defence against Iran and its proxies; specified defensive assistance to other countries; and protecting or evacuating affected US citizens.

It would also withhold specified Pentagon travel funds pending a report to congressional defence committees on the conflict's effects on military readiness, munitions, equipment and casualties. The published document is an unnumbered draft amendment.

In the House, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Representative Yassamin Ansari have also demanded that the next government funding package prohibit spending on offensive operations in Iran.

The two Democrats said they would oppose a package without such a restriction, linking their demand to the December 11 deadline.

On Thursday, the Senate rejected the House-passed Con. 93 by 48-51. The measure sought to direct the President to remove US forces from unauthorised hostilities against Iran.

A funding restriction would require passage through Congress and enactment into law. Sunday's calls for an amendment vote do not establish that lawmakers have secured agreement on its wording or inclusion in the next spending bill.

The conflict's energy consequences also matter to Asian importers, including India. The International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2026 says that, before the crisis, around 80 per cent of the oil and almost 90 per cent of the liquefied natural gas passing through the Strait of Hormuz were destined for Asia. Those figures describe the destination of shipments through the strait, rather than its share of Asia's total energy consumption.

For lawmakers seeking a funding restriction, the immediate test is whether they can secure its inclusion in legislation needed to keep the government operating beyond December 11.