MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Nov 22 (IANS) The YSR Congress Party has accused the Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh of resorting to what it calls systematic destruction of democracy through police-backed violence, intimidation and forced nomination withdrawals during the ongoing local body polls.

After submitting complaints to the State Election Commission (SEC), YSRCP demanded immediate enforcement of High Court directions and conduct of free and fair local body elections.

YSRCP Legal Cell President Malasani Manohar Reddy told media persons that police were attacking and threatening candidates in Macherla and Gurazala despite High Court orders requiring protection from nominations through counting.

He alleged that in Guntakal and Gooty, MLA Gummanur Jayaram and his followers were threatening candidates with guns to force withdrawals. In Tadipatri, JC Prabhakar Reddy's followers attacked former MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy's residence, destroyed vehicles and set them ablaze, while police targeted victims instead of perpetrators. In Etcherla, candidates faced attacks and abductions. He warned of legal action against responsible officers.

MLC Varudu Kalyani said Chandrababu's claimed 93–94% strike rate was achieved through rigging, intimidation and forced withdrawals, not democratic elections.

Former Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said police were enforcing the 'Red Book' Constitution, pressuring candidates at Karampudi police station to withdraw nominations despite court protection orders.

Employees and Pensioners Wing President Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy demanded accountability from Returning Officers who acknowledged receiving complete documents but later rejected nominations citing missing certificates. He reminded officials that governments change, but constitutional duties remain.

SC Wing Working President Kommuri Kanaka Rao said police and election officials were functioning under coalition MLAs, destroying Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj.

The leaders demanded independent SEC action, protection for candidates and legal proceedings against responsible officials.

Meanwhile, the SEC has permitted rationalization/merger of polling stations in Gram Panchayats where the elections of all Ward Members have been declared uncontested for the conduct of elections to the office of Sarpanch.

The poll panel accorded permission to all the Collectors and district election authorities to rationalize/merge the polling stations where all Ward Members have been declared uncontested and the election of only Sarpanch is left, in order to minimise the deployment of police and polling personnel, expenditure towards transportation, other logistics, etc. However, the SEC laid down certain conditions for the same.