MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, on Sunday deflected questions on his earlier remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), saying that he had not been invited to discuss the treaty with India.

Malik, who is leading the Pakistani delegation at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, was speaking to journalists.

"When you invite me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty, we will certainly talk about it. You haven't invited me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty at this moment," Malik said.

In June, Malik had criticised India's decision to place the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, warning that Pakistan would "cut off that hand" which attempted to take away its share of water.

Asked about bilateral issues, the Pakistani Minister said that he had not been invited for bilateral talks with India.

"I have not been called for bilateral talks even once. Once there is any formal movement on it, I will answer the questions related to it. Without a mechanism, how can we discuss bilateral issues?" he said.

Malik said he would be willing to take part in discussions on specific issues if India extended an invitation for bilateral dialogue.

"When you invite me for a discussion on those specific issues, I shall be there. But first, you must extend that invitation. Tell me that you wish to engage in a bilateral dialogue; when you invite me for such a discussion, I will be present," he said.

India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

On Friday, Malik had sidestepped questions on Pakistan's action against terrorism, saying that he had come to New Delhi for a multilateral forum and did not want "such a big discussion" to be held at a bilateral level.

"I have come here on a multilateral forum and I want a good multilateral forum to be held... These issues are very wide. You just saw some issues of Iran in our neighbourhood, many issues in Central Asia, many issues in Afghanistan...," Malik had said.

Malik's visit marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India since the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Goa in 2023.