MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday attended a meeting with tea traders, producers, small growers, bottle leaf factory owners and other stakeholders in North Bengal hills, to strengthen the tea sector and restore the global recognition of Darjeeling Tea.

Addressing the meeting, Goyal said, "Various types of suggestions emerged during the discussion. Some suggestions pertained to the Tea Board, specifically regarding further changes that could be implemented to facilitate smoother business operations and work processes in the future. Other suggestions focused on potential steps to boost exports. A key point noted was that following the directive to route 100 per cent of 'tea dust' through auctions, the realisation value for tea dust has increased significantly compared to previous levels. For other categories of tea, we have mandated that at least 50 per cent must be sold through auctions."

According to the Union Minister, several stakeholders also advocated routing the entire tea produce through auctions to ensure transparency and fair returns.

"A significant number of stakeholders expressed the view that the entire tea produce should be routed through the auction system to ensure a transparent mechanism and guarantee fair value for all parties... India is the world's largest producer of black tea and the second-largest producer of tea overall. A wide variety of teas are produced in India and sold both domestically and globally. Our focus will be on strengthening research institutions to further enhance the quality of tea," Goyal said.

He added that 'Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana' was announced by the Central government several years ago but for nearly two-and-a-half to three years, the previous Trinamool Congress -led government in West Bengal led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not engage in any discussions regarding this scheme.

"Now, the new (Bharatiya Janata Party) administration under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has taken a proactive interest and initiated the process. Through its implementation, the funds will be utilised to support the education of the workers' children and the healthcare needs of their families in West Bengal," Goyal said.

The Union Minister announced his support for a tea research institution to address its pending financial requirements and strengthen its research and extension activities.

"Regarding our research institution, there are some outstanding dues and pending payments; we discussed how to arrange the necessary funds for it. This institution also carries out extension activities, guiding people on how to improve quality, and conducts new research. I have personally made a decision during today's meeting to provide support to the research institution for these efforts, including work related to molecules and other areas... We discussed how to restore Darjeeling tea to its position as a world-class powerhouse. To this end, the Central Government will provide support for its branding and marketing under an export promotion mission," Goyal said.

He expressed confidence that the proposed measures would help prevent the sale of counterfeit Darjeeling tea and misuse of its name, while ensuring that authentic Darjeeling tea reaches consumers across India and international markets.

"I am confident that if these ideas are implemented, we will be able to curb the sale of counterfeit Darjeeling tea and put an end to the misuse of the name. This will ensure that the authentic essence of Darjeeling tea can be shared with the entire country and the world," Goyal added.