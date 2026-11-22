MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 22 (IANS) Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday accused the Congress-led state government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of financial mismanagement, poor budget planning and failing to meet its development commitments.

In a statement here, LoP Thakur said the claims made by CM Sukhu, who has repeatedly projected himself as a well-informed and capable budget planner, had fallen flat.

He alleged that the four budgets presented by the Sukhu government reflected financial mismanagement, misleading claims and a lack of foresight in handling economic affairs.

LoP Thakur said the state government's fiscal deficit for 2026-27, initially estimated at Rs 9,648 crore, had increased to Rs 13,836 crore within just eight months.

"This represents an increase of Rs 4,188 crore, or around 43.4 per cent," he added.

He questioned the rise in the fiscal deficit despite the Centre providing Rs 2,529 crore more than the amount projected in the original budget.

"Why has the situation deteriorated despite the Centre providing additional funds?" LoP Thakur asked, accusing the state government of expressing gratitude to the Centre while continuing to criticise it.

He said the sharp increase in the fiscal deficit was not a routine budgetary revision but evidence of shortcomings in the state government's financial estimates and budget planning.

He added that the figures were inconsistent with CM Sukhu's claim of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027.

LoP Thakur also cited the supplementary budget for 2025-26, which, according to him, had reached Rs 40,461 crore -- 69.01 per cent of the original budget.

He said such a large supplementary budget raised serious questions about the state government's assessment of revenue, expenditure and liabilities while preparing the main budget.

He asked why the state government had failed to accurately assess the state's financial requirements and said the claims of extensive preparation and analysis before presenting the budget appeared questionable.

The Leader of Opposition also alleged that the Sukhu government had spent only 75 per cent of the funds allocated for capital expenditure in its two budgets, leaving nearly 25 per cent of the allocation unutilised despite being earmarked for development works.

LoP Thakur claimed that the state government had also made substantial cuts in the budgets of essential sectors.

He cited reductions of 56.12 per cent in the power sector, 42 per cent in water supply, 44 per cent in elementary and higher education, 47 per cent in health and Ayurveda, 52 per cent in rural development, and 62 per cent in the budgets for Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, minority welfare and social welfare.