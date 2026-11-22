India and Netherlands Strengthen Strategic Ties in Emerging Sectors

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India and the Netherlands are looking to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors, including semiconductors, energy, security and technology, with both countries focusing on concrete outcomes rather than merely signing agreements, Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said on Sunday. In an interview with ANI after his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Berendsen said the two ministers had met six times this year, reflecting the ambition both countries share to strengthen bilateral ties.“It was our sixth meeting this year of Jaishankar and me, and that also shows how we want to strengthen our partnership. We are ambitious in that. It's not about signing documents and memorandums of understanding. It's really about tangible steps taken forward together,” he told ANI.

He identified security, energy, technology, agriculture, water management and semiconductors as key areas of cooperation between the two countries.“Semiconductor sector is crucial as well. So I'm happy to be here, and also today the conversation we had showed that we're really taking steps together,” he added. On the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Berendsen said the proposed deal would create significant opportunities for both India and the Netherlands, particularly amid changing global economic and geopolitical circumstances. Describing the agreement as an example of strengthening partnerships in a changing world, he said negotiations had continued for 19 years but had gathered considerable momentum in recent years as both sides recognised the need for closer cooperation. He said the trade agreement would provide a framework for advancing cooperation across several important sectors.

Berendsen also stressed the need for India and Europe to diversify their partnerships to reduce dependencies on energy, critical raw materials and technology. He said India and the Netherlands faced similar challenges in these areas, creating opportunities for greater cooperation. Berendsen arrived in the national capital earlier today for a two-day official visit from November 22 to November 23. On Monday, the Dutch Foreign Minister is scheduled to call on Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who holds the portfolios of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting. The two-day visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress of their strategic partnership, explore cooperation in emerging sectors and exchange views on regional and global developments. (ANI)