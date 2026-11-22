Netherlands Foreign Minister Appreciates India's Diplomatic Role in Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen on Sunday appreciated India's diplomatic efforts towards ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public appeal to Moscow to stop the war and return to the negotiating table. In an interview with ANI, Berendsen said India was playing an important role in diplomatic efforts and that the Netherlands valued New Delhi's engagement on the issue.

“We really appreciate the role that India is playing. We appreciate also the role of Prime Minister Modi publicly mentioning to Russia, you know, please stop the war; come to the negotiation table,” Berendsen told ANI. Emphasising the wider international consequences of the conflict, the Netherlands Foreign Minister said the war was affecting not just Ukraine and Europe but also food security across several parts of the world.

“I think that's crucial, as this conflict is not only impacting Ukraine or Europe; it's really impacting the world, and it needs to stop,” he added. Berendsen also appreciated India's efforts towards an impartial ceasefire in the Black Sea, highlighting the wider implications of the conflict for global food security. He said the disruption caused by the war had implications beyond the immediate conflict zone, making diplomatic efforts to end hostilities particularly important.

The remarks came after Berendsen held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, with both sides seeking to strengthen bilateral cooperation amid an evolving geopolitical environment. Berendsen arrived in the national capital earlier today for a two-day official visit from November 22 to November 23. On Monday, the Dutch Foreign Minister is scheduled to call on Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who holds the portfolios of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting. The two-day visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress of their strategic partnership, explore cooperation in emerging sectors and exchange views on regional and global developments.