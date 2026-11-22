Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen Pushes for Stronger India Ties

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen on Sunday said India and the Netherlands can work together to reduce their dependence on energy, critical raw materials and technology, stressing the importance of diversifying partnerships amid the changing global geopolitical landscape.

In an interview with ANI, Berendsen said both India and European countries, including the Netherlands, faced similar challenges in reducing strategic dependencies, creating opportunities for greater cooperation.“A lot of it is about diversifying partnerships to make sure that you decrease dependencies on energy and critical raw materials and on technology. That's a challenge that Europe stands in front of, also the Netherlands and also India, so we can cooperate there,” he said.

The Dutch Foreign Minister also appreciated India's efforts towards promoting an impartial ceasefire in the Black Sea, highlighting the wider implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict for global food security. He said the conflict was affecting food security not only in Ukraine and Europe but also in several other parts of the world.“The food security issue is impacting the conflict, which is impacting food security in many parts of the world, and that's why we very much appreciate the role India plays there as well,” Berendsen said.

His remarks underline the scope for India-Netherlands cooperation in addressing shared strategic challenges, including supply-chain vulnerabilities, access to critical raw materials and global food security. Berendsen arrived in the national capital earlier today for a two-day official visit from November 22 to November 23. On Monday, the Dutch Foreign Minister is scheduled to call on Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who holds the portfolios of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting. The two-day visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress of their strategic partnership, explore cooperation in emerging sectors and exchange views on regional and global developments. (ANI)