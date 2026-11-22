Marc Marquez Wins Historic 2026 MotoGP Title with Record Comeback

Portimao [Portugal], November 22 (ANI): Marc Marquez of Ducati Lenovo Team clinched the 2026 MotoGP World Championship after finishing eighth at the Portugal Grand Prix, equalling Giacomo Agostini's record of eight MotoGP World Championships. The 33-year-old also made history by overcoming a 102-point deficit to win the championship. He had trailed Aprilia Racing's Marco Bezzecchi by 102 points after the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, surpassing the previous record comeback of 91 points achieved by Francesco Bagnaia in 2022.

Marquez's title campaign was marked by injuries and missed races. He crashed during the Sprint at the French Grand Prix in Le Mans and was forced to miss the main race. He subsequently underwent surgery on his foot and shoulder, also missing the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona. He returned to action at Mugello, finishing seventh, but was still more than 100 points behind Bezzecchi. Marquez then staged a remarkable comeback, winning seven of the next 13 Grand Prix races. Seven of his eight Grand Prix podium finishes this season were victories. Since the Hungarian Grand Prix, Marquez has scored 368 points, 128 more than any other rider. He had his first opportunity to secure the title in Qatar but crashed during the Sprint on the penultimate lap. However, an eighth-place finish in Sunday's race in Portugal was enough to seal the championship.

With this achievement, Marquez became the second rider to win MotoGP titles with two manufacturers, having claimed six championships with Honda and two with Ducati. Valentino Rossi was the first to achieve the feat, winning three titles with Honda and four with Yamaha. Marquez also became the first rider to win three separate consecutive MotoGP title runs. His championship-winning streaks came in 2013-14, 2016-19 and 2025-26. Valentino Rossi had two, in 2001-2005 and 2008-2009. At 33 years and 278 days, he is the oldest MotoGP world champion since Phil Read in 1974 and the third-oldest rider to win the title.