MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, Nov 22 (IANS) World Health Organisation (WHO) colleagues and response partners have been sheltering for their lives in a maternity ward of a hospital in Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for over 24 hours amid heavy fighting in the area, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Heavy fighting has been ongoing since yesterday in the vicinity of a hospital in Ituri - in an area close to where the Ebola outbreak first emerged. As a result, colleagues and response partners have been sheltering for their lives in a maternity ward of the facility for over 24 hours," Tedros posted on X.

The WHO chief said the situation has disrupted the work of the hospital and the wider Ebola response.

"The situation has disrupted the work of the hospital and the wider Ebola response, putting patients, families and health workers at grave risk. Across Eastern DRC, frequency of attacks has increased since the end of October, seriously affecting the Ebola response," he said.

According to Tedros, the WHO is working with humanitarian partners who are in touch with the parties in the conflict to arrange a safe exit for the team.

"WHO is working with humanitarian partners in touch with the parties in the conflict to arrange a safe exit for the team. We call for their immediate safe passage, and for the hospital facilities, staff and patients to be protected. The best medicine is peace," the WHO Director-General stated.

The death toll has surpassed 5,500, with hundreds of new infections still being reported each week as the virus reaches remote rural communities and escalating violence hampers efforts to contain it.

The country had recorded 11,254 confirmed cases, including 5,505 deaths, as of November 12, with a case fatality rate of 48.9 per cent, according to the latest situation report released Friday by the country's health authorities, Xinhua News Agency reported.