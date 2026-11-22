MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 22 (IANS) A Youth Dialogue organised by“Friends of Yogi” at iconic 1090 Chauraha (crossing) in Gomti Nagar spotlighted the transformation of Uttar Pradesh's law and order system since 2017.

Participants highlighted the government's crackdown on criminals and mafia networks, enforcement of the bulldozer policy, and use of technology-based policing. They attributed the change to decisive leadership, strict action against illegal assets, and sustained efforts to improve public safety across the state.

Addressing the gathering, former Director General of Police (DGP) Arvind Kumar Jain said that proactive policing, strict enforcement against criminal elements, and drives targeting illegal encroachments have reinforced the rule of law in the state. Referring to the demolition of unauthorised properties-commonly termed 'bulldozer action'-Jain noted that such measures serve to deter hooliganism and establish the authority of the law, while contrasting the current environment with the alleged criminal-political nexus prior to 2017.

Senior advocate and Uttar Pradesh Bar Council member Prashant Singh Atal said that demolition drives remain subject to judicial review and noted that the High Court and Supreme Court have upheld the state's actions in most cases. Citing comparative data, Atal stated that since 2016, incidents of dacoity in Uttar Pradesh have dropped by 87 per cent and murders have decreased by 43 per cent, asserting that these measures have weakened criminal networks and improved public safety for the state's 250 million residents.

The session, moderated by AFPR CEO Shashank Shekhar Singh and attended by former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Shakti Singh, spanned nine key themes.

Speakers fielded questions from young attendees regarding women's safety, protection for traders and entrepreneurs, institutional reforms, and technology-driven policing, describing a secure environment as an essential foundation for education, employment generation, and investment in the state.