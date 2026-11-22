A video showing a passenger arguing with a railway Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) over a late-night ticket check has sparked a discussion among train travellers. The incident reportedly took place at night, when the TTE approached passengers for ticket verification. However, one passenger objected, claiming that railway rules prohibit TTEs from waking sleeping passengers between 10 pm and 6 am to check their tickets or identity documents. The passenger's argument has drawn attention to a railway rule that many travellers may not be aware of.

What Are The Rules For Night-Time Ticket Checks?

According to the rule cited by the passenger, TTEs are not permitted to disturb sleeping passengers between 10 pm and 6 am for routine ticket or ID verification. The provision is intended to ensure that passengers can rest without unnecessary interruptions during overnight journeys. However, the rule does not necessarily mean that ticket checks are prohibited in every situation during these hours. Passengers boarding trains late at night may be subject to different verification requirements. The exact circumstances in which such checks are permitted remain important to understanding the rule.

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Video Sparks Debate Among Railway Passengers

The footage has triggered discussions about passenger rights and the responsibilities of railway staff during overnight journeys. While passengers expect their privacy and rest to be respected, TTEs are also responsible for ensuring that tickets are verified appropriately. Many travellers remain unaware of the rules governing night-time ticket inspections, leading to confusion and disagreements during journeys. The particular train involved and how the argument eventually ended have not been disclosed. There has also been no official response from the Railways regarding the incident. The video has raised a broader question about whether Indian Railways should communicate such rules more clearly to both passengers and railway staff.