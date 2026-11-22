MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence that Congress will retain power in Telangana by securing 90 seats and one crore votes.

Setting a target of 15 Lok Sabha seats, he affirmed that the Telangana Congress would take the responsibility of making Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister.

Addressing the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee and Advisory Committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), he stated that the Congress leadership was devising a strategy to win the next Assembly elections.

He also stated that an action plan was being prepared to strengthen the ruling Congress further in Telangana.

He said in the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress party secured 92,35,833 votes and won 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly. Congress party's political partner CPI won one seat.

Recalling that the TDP and BRS won assembly elections for two consecutive times in the past, he said, now the Congress will also win and be in power for 10 years.

“Telangana has always stood by the Congress party during its difficult times. Now, we must stand in support of Rahul Gandhi and let us carry the Congress party's flag and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” the Chief Minister said, urging the party's rank and file to achieve the target of 15 Lok Sabha seats in the next general elections.

The Chief Minister recalled that before the 2024 elections, he had predicted that BJP would not win more than 240 seats, and he was proved right.

He accused the opposition BRS of running false propaganda against the Congress government. The BRS leadership thinks that such false narratives would help them to return to power.

CM Revanth Reddy warned the leaders to stop making negative comments in public against the government.“We are closely observing everyone's behaviour and the way they speak,” he said.

Stating that the party is aware of the leaders who are feeling disheartened, he assured them that they will certainly receive recognition in future.

“The party has complete information on what each leader says in public and in private. We will evaluate every leader's hard work during the election period. If the leaders stay aligned with the party line, positions will come to you naturally,” the Congress leader said.

Reiterating that the government will reach out to people directly after the Sankranti festival, CM Revanth Reddy said the government was also preparing an action plan to tackle drought conditions amid El Nino weather conditions in the state.

Referring to the importance of the Caste Census, the CM said Telangana has emerged as a model for the entire nation in conducting a caste census. Inspired by Telangana's initiative, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written to the Central government, urging it to conduct a nationwide caste census.