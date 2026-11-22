MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) A startling goof up in offering the Guard of Honour to politician and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi during latter's visit to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh has triggered a major political controversy, with most political parties largely objecting to the grave lapse barring a few, including Samajwadi Party (SP), which saw a "motive" in it because of former's 'discreet and secret' ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam questioned the circumstances under which the guard of honour was organised for a 'divisive' leader like Owaisi and demanded, "Whether it was done deliberately or inadvertently should be investigated."

"Why was he (Owaisi) given this honour? The government must answer this question. Such honours should not be extended to people like Owaisi, who spread communal hatred across the country," he said.

Samajwadi MP Ramji Lal Suman said that it could be an administrative lapse but added that this could have been deliberate given his relationship with the BJP, in view of elections of Uttar Pradesh elections.

"It is an administrative lapse, but I think it is also possible. Owaisi is doing exactly what the Bharatiya Janata Party considers appropriate and what suits it. Overall, the BJP may even honour him because these days Owaisi is playing into the BJP's hands," the SP MP claimed.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutta said that a salute could be a symbolic gesture, but suggested that this could have been done to raise Owaisi's profile and stature.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that this was deliberate and done with a purpose so that Owaisi-Chandra Shekhar Aazad-led alliance in Uttar Pradesh takes shape, thereby allowing BJP the breathing space.

"That guard of honour was meant just for him, because until an alliance between Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad takes shape, the Bharatiya Janata Party could barely breathe. Everyone knows how they have functioned to benefit the BJP-whether in Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and now Uttar Pradesh, so they were welcomed wholeheartedly with full dignity and a guard of honour," the Shiv Sena-UBT leader added.

The controversy emanated on Saturday morning at the Saharanpur Circuit House where Owaisi arrived with a fleet of vehicles.

The armed contingent of Saharanpur police performed the guard of honour for Owaisi, assuming him to be a Supreme Court judge.

It was after some time that the policemen realised that the 'VVIP' they just honoured was not the Supreme Court judge, who was to receive the ceremonial salute.

An enquiry into the incident was later ordered by the Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinandan.