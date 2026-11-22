MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday expressed deep concern over the rising unrest in Bangladesh and reports of persecution of Hindus there, informing that he will raise the matter with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata in the evening, Adhikari said he would request Union Home Minister Amit Shah, if required, to extend the cut-off date under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 for persecuted families arriving from Bangladesh.

"This is deeply distressing. As the Chief Minister of a state bordering the neighbouring country, I am extremely concerned; the repercussions are being felt here in West Bengal," he said. The Chief Minister said that protocol bars a state government from directly intervening in foreign affairs, but he will reach out to S. Jaishankar on Monday to discuss the matter.

"Many people from West Bengal have family members there, and they are understandably very anxious. I am deeply troubled by the images, videos, and messages I am receiving. Necessary action must be coordinated through the Ministry of External Affairs, as there are certain jurisdictional boundaries we must respect. I will not offer any direct comments on this matter, as it falls under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; I will, however, bring this to their attention," he said.

On the border situation, Adhikari sought to reassure people, saying that there is no cause for concern regarding the border as it is well-secured. "There is no cause for concern regarding the border; it is well-secured. However, at least 2 crore people - not just in West Bengal, but also in Assam, Tripura, and elsewhere - have relatives in Bangladesh. People are deeply concerned," he said.

On the CAA, Adhikari said there is an existing provision that prohibits police action against persecuted families arriving from Bangladesh, with protection currently in place until December 31, 2024. "There is an existing provision of CAA that prohibits police action against persecuted families arriving from Bangladesh - a protection currently in place until December 31, 2024. I intend to request the Union Home Minister to extend this deadline," he said.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari announced a Rs 212.3-crore preliminary compensation package for over 5.73 lakh farmers whose crops and horticultural produce were damaged by rain triggered by Cyclone Akvan.

Addressing the reporters, Adhikari said around Rs 205 crore was released from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for immediate relief, taking the total allocation, including assistance for seeds and other components, to Rs 212.3 crore.

Cyclone Akvan made landfall near the Gopalpur coast in neighbouring Odisha on Friday morning, bringing rain across south Bengal. According to government officials, the initial assessment put the total crop damage at nearly Rs 700 crore, with paddy accounting for the largest share. Farmers in irrigated areas will receive Rs 17,000 per hectare, while those in rain-fed areas will get Rs 8,500 per hectare. Growers of perennial crops will be paid Rs 22,500 per hectare.

"Ours is a pro-farmer government, and we are very sensitive about these matters. We are standing by the farmers," said the Chief Minister

According to preliminary estimates, around 1.6 lakh hectares of farmland across eight districts of Hooghly, Howrah, Bankura, East Burdwan, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purulia and East Midnapore have been affected.

Adhikari said Aman paddy, mustard, lentil, vegetables, flowers, banana, papaya and betel vines were among the crops damaged.

"With weather conditions improving, the state will launch a special 48-hour drive from Monday to drain water from inundated fields and enable farmers to harvest mature Aman paddy before it rots. Pumpsets and labour, including workers under the rural job scheme, will be deployed for the exercise, at no cost to farmers," he said.

Officials present there said the drive will be monitored by the Irrigation Department, along with officials from the Disaster Management and Minor Irrigation departments.

The Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department will issue written instructions to district administrations by Sunday night, they said.