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More than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries showcased 10,000 original artworks Artists reported sales and secured exhibition opportunities through the fair's awards The fair's 13th edition will take place in June 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026: World Art Dubai (WAD) concluded its 12th edition at Dubai World Trade Centre, highlighting artwork sales, international artistic talent and new opportunities for participating artists. Bringing together more than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries, the four-day fair connected artists and galleries with collectors and new audiences, while celebrating emerging talent through its annual awards. Organisers also confirmed that World Art Dubai will return for its 13th edition from 10–13 June 2027.

Held under the theme Where the World's Art Comes Together, this year's edition featured more than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries, showcasing approximately 10,000 original artworks. From established galleries to independent and emerging artists, the fair brought together different cultures, artistic traditions and creative perspectives, connecting exhibitors with collectors, buyers and new audiences.

Recognising artistic talent from around the world:

The World Art Dubai Awards marked the conclusion of the fair's 12th edition, recognising artistic achievement while creating new opportunities for participating artists to exhibit their work and reach wider audiences.

The Noor Royal Collection Awards recognised 16 international artists, including participants from Argentina, Croatia and the Philippines. Each recipient received the opportunity to showcase their work in a three-day exhibition at Noor Royal Gallery, extending their visibility beyond the fair.

The Rove Emerging Artist Awards, presented in partnership with Rove Hotels, recognised two artists. Muhammad Amdad Hossain received the curators' Grand Prize, securing a complimentary exhibition stand at World Art Dubai 2027, while Natalie Truan won the visitor-voted People's Choice Award, receiving an AED 5,000 cash prize.

Young talent was also celebrated through the WAD Future Artists Awards, supported by MESCO Group. Delhi Private School Dubai took first place, followed by GEMS New Millennium School, Dubai Hills, in second place and Repton Dubai in third. The awards recognised the creativity of students whose work was exhibited alongside that of professional artists and galleries.

The Artist in Residence Awards recognised artists selected for opportunities to develop their creative practice and connect with new audiences through partnerships with Dubai hotels. Salim Alhammadi received the Hotel Indigo award, while Myriam Besri was selected by Radisson RED.

Additional awards included the Atlantis The Royal Award, presented to Ayoub Mohebbi; the ZEEKR Award, presented to Yaniv Edery; and the PhotoWAD Photographer of the Year Award, won by Zhanar Kuzhakhmetova.

Original artworks find new homes:

Participating artists reported sales during the four-day fair, highlighting World Art Dubai's role in connecting creative talent with collectors and buyers.

South African artist Anna Thackray, based in Abu Dhabi, sold nearly her entire collection, while Dubai-based Indian artist Seema Gupta, founder of Rangshala, reported selling three original artworks. Both exhibitors highlighted the opportunities to engage directly with visitors and introduce their artistic practices to new audiences.

Reflecting on her experience, Thackray said:“I'm thrilled that so many of my pieces have found new homes. Nature and sustainability are close to my heart, and I love turning materials I find into art. One of my favourite pieces this year is a life-sized mother turtle I created, which took three months to assemble and holds little origami turtles made by children I worked with at Saadiyat Beach.”

She added:“This is my second time at World Art Dubai, and what I love most is how curious visitors are. They ask about my techniques and how I put everything together, and I really enjoy sharing that process. I hope it inspires others to see everyday materials differently. I'm already looking forward to returning next year.”

Dubai-based Indian artist Seema Gupta, founder of Rangshala, sold three of her Pichwai artworks – a traditional Rajasthani art form rich in colour, gold detailing, and inspired by Indian folk stories – during her fourth year at the fair. She said:“I've always received such a positive response at World Art Dubai, and the opportunities continue even after the fair ends. This year, I'm delighted to see so much interest from both Indian and international visitors. World Art Dubai has been a wonderful platform for me, and I'd definitely recommend it to both emerging and established artists.”

With all original artworks priced from approximately USD 100 to USD 20,000, the fair offered first-time buyers and experienced collectors opportunities to discover new talent and purchase original works.

A creative finale for families:

Sunday's Family Day brought younger visitors into the spotlight through hands-on workshops, interactive experiences and a showcase of emerging creative talent.

At WAD Studio, visitors explored different artistic techniques through activities including clay bird sculpting, tote bag doodle art, and The Art of Noticing, a mindful photography walk that encouraged participants to observe their surroundings from a different perspective.

Across the fair, live performances brought creativity to life, including Nadra Hajjar's airbrush mural inspired by Emirati culture and international artistic traditions, and Tomoka Takeda's baton art performance, combining movement and painting.

Reflecting on this year's edition, Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President at Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said:

“What I've enjoyed most is seeing the conversations happening across the fair, with people taking the time to understand the stories behind the artworks and artists meeting audiences they may never have reached otherwise. It's also been wonderful to see so many young visitors getting involved and discovering their own creativity. A big thank you to everyone who joined us this year. We look forward to welcoming familiar faces and new ones when we return in 2027.”

Reflecting the relationship between art and innovation, Mr Mars Chen, CEO of Zeekr International, the fair's Official Automotive Partner, added:

“World Art Dubai has been a valuable opportunity for ZEEKR to connect with audiences who share an appreciation for design, creativity and innovation. As Official Automotive Partner, we've enjoyed being part of an event that brings together so many different creative perspectives. It's been a great setting to introduce visitors to ZEEKR and demonstrate how thoughtful design and technology shape the experiences we create.”

World Art Dubai will return for its 13th edition from June 10-13, 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai World Trade Centre organises World Art Dubai 2026, with Dubai Culture as Strategic Partner. Knightsbridge Group supports the fair as Legal Sponsor; Qube Art as Framing and Installation Sponsor; DiarBID Art House as Official Artist Services Support Sponsor; ZEEKR as Official Automotive Partner; MESCO as Artistic Partner; and Aromology as Experience Partner.

About World Art Dubai:

World Art Dubai (WAD) returns for its 12th edition from November 19-22, 2026, at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together artists, galleries and art enthusiasts from around the world. The fair offers an accessible platform for discovering and collecting original art, welcoming everyone from established collectors and first-time buyers to interior designers, hospitality professionals and corporate clients.

The 2026 edition is set to feature 10,000 artworks from over 300 local and international exhibitors across more than 65 countries, 200+ solo artists and 65+ galleries, alongside artist groups & collectives. Visitors can explore a diverse range of artistic practices, including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, digital art and installations, with artworks priced from approximately USD 100 to USD 20,000.

Under the theme 'Where the World's Art Comes Together,' WAD supports independent and emerging artists while connecting them with collectors, buyers and new audiences. The four-day programme features more than 20 hands-on workshops, talks, live performances, interactive experiences and dedicated initiatives including PhotoWAD, the Emerging Artist Prize and the Artist in Residence Programme.

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

A global business facilitator since 1979, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector-leading mega events.

As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story, with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.