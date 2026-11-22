World Art Dubai 2026 Celebrates Artist Sales And New Opportunities As 2027 Dates Are Confirmed
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The four-day fair concludes with artist awards, artwork sales and a Family Day celebration, with its next edition confirmed for June 10-13, 2027 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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More than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries showcased 10,000 original artworks
Artists reported sales and secured exhibition opportunities through the fair's awards
The fair's 13th edition will take place in June 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre
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