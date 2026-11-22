MK Stalin Hosts Grand Reception for Kaviya Maran and Anirudh Wedding

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed gratitude to the political leaders, friends from the film and arts fraternity, media professionals, entrepreneurs and others for attending and blessing the wedding reception of his granddaughter Kaviya and Anirudh. The wedding reception took place at the ITC Grand Chola in Guindy, Chennai, on Saturday. It was attended by numerous stars and politicians, including Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay. After the wedding reception, MK Stalin shared glimpses of the reception on his X handle. While sharing the photos, the former CM wrote, "My thanks to all the well-wishers-political leaders, friends from the arts world, media professionals, entrepreneurs and others-who accepted my invitation and came to bless the wedding reception of Kaviya and Anirudh, my granddaughter, the great-granddaughter of Kalaignar, the scholar of the three forms of Tamil, the granddaughter of Murasoli Maran, and the beloved daughter of Kaveri and Kalanidhi Maran."

Earlier, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived at Chennai Airport from Ranchi along with his family to attend the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran. Dhoni was accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni and other family members. Fans at the airport were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the former Indian captain as he arrived in the city for the high-profile wedding reception. The reception was held following the couple's wedding ceremony in Greece, which was attended by several prominent personalities from the film and political worlds. Superstar Rajinikanth was among the well-known faces present at the wedding ceremony. Several other celebrities also attended the celebrations. Anirudh is one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry. He has composed music for several popular films, including 'Jawan', 'Leo', 'Jailer' and 'Vikram'. He shot to fame with his debut song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from the 2012 film '3'. The song became popular across the globe and brought him recognition beyond the Tamil film industry. Over the years, Anirudh has received several awards, including Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Edison Awards and Vijay Awards. Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, an Indian Premier League franchise owned by Sun Group. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, is the founder of the media and entertainment company. The couple had been in the news for their wedding plans for several months. Their first official wedding photograph put an end to the speculation surrounding their relationship. (ANI)