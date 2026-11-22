Amit Shah Inaugurates New NDRF Battalion Campus in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Campus of the 12th Battalion of the NDRF at Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh, on November 22. According to a press release issued by the NDRF, the ceremony was attended by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Padma Shri awardees, Director General of NDRF Piyush Anand, and senior officials from the Central and State Governments.

The new Battalion will facilitate prompt and effective disaster response in the vulnerable northeastern region. Constructed as per earthquake-resistant standards and equipped with modern resources, the campus will serve as a training facility for state response agencies of Arunachal Pradesh and other neighbouring states. The campus features an Olympic-size swimming pool and a deep diving tank.

Welcoming the Chief Guest and other dignitaries, DG NDRF Piyush Anand highlighted that since 2014, NDRF has conducted over 10,000 operations across the country, saving more than 1 lakh lives and evacuating around 7 lakh people to safer locations. He further informed that in 2026, NDRF has participated in a record 1,700 operations, saving 800 lives and safely evacuating approximately 55,000 people. He reiterated NDRF's commitment to the vision of“Zero Loss of Life” through enhanced operational preparedness, modern equipment, continuous upgradation of rescuers' skills and capacity building of SDRF, Civil Defence and Fire Services personnel.

With a focus on effective response to disasters in the State of Arunachal Pradesh, over the last 10 years the local NDRF Unit has conducted approx. 245 rescue operations in which 56 civilians have been rescued alive, 1118 victims have been evacuated from disaster sites to safer locations, and 136 dead bodies have been retrieved. The unit also has a trained team to respond to forest fire incidents.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister for dedicating the permanent infrastructure of the battalion. He highlighted the importance of NDRF's presence in Arunachal Pradesh, considering the State's challenging geographical terrain, prolonged monsoon and heavy snowfall in the northern regions. He acknowledged NDRF's vital role as a first responder, alongside SDRF, in disaster response over the past decade and appreciated the continued support of the Ministry of Home Affairs in disaster management and relief efforts.

Addressing the gathering, the Home Minister emphasised that India has shifted from a reactive approach to a proactive, preparedness- and risk reduction-centric approach in disaster management. Adopting a "Whole-of-Government" and "Whole-of-Society" approach, the government aims to achieve the target of "Zero Casualty" during disasters. The chief guest appreciated NDRF's initiative to make the Olympic-size swimming pool available free of cost to local swimmers and utilise the campus training facilities for capacity building of local youth in coordination with concerned State Departments. He also advised on developing a Miyawaki forest within the premises. On the occasion, a CBRN Demo showcasing operational capabilities of NDRF and coordinated response with the stakeholders was also presented before the august gathering.