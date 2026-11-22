Jamshed Aslam Shines With Four Wickets in Four Balls at SMAT T20s

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Standout performances from uncapped bowler Jamshed Aslam, who took four wickets in four balls for Railways, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyansh Arya, Tejaswi Dahiya and Abdul Samad were the highlights of the latest round of the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 tournament on Sunday. Railways' Jamshed Alam, in his side's match against Saurashtra, not only recorded a five-wicket haul on debut, but also became the third Indian to take four wickets on four successive balls in T20s, joining Abhimanyu Mithun and Darshan Nalkhande.

Elite, Group A

The clash between Bengal and Baroda witnessed a fine half-century from skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (78 in 46 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes), which guided Bengal to 172/6 in 20 overs after they were put to bat first. Krunal Pandya and Safvan Patel took two wickets each, while Rasikh Salam also got one. During the chase completed with four wickets and nine balls in hand, fifties from Jitesh Sharma (54 in 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Shashwat Rawat (51 in 35 balls, with six fours and a six) won the match for Baroda.

After defending champions Jharkhand opted to field first, the pairing of Aryan Juyal (83 in 55 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and Sameer Rizvi (39 in 26 balls, with a four and three sixes) guided UP to 181/7 after they were struggling at 33/4. Despite fifties from Utkarsh Singh (58 in 46 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Md Kounain Quraishi (52 in 30 balls, with six fours and three sixes), Jharkhand could only make 169/8, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/39) and Yash Dayal (2/29) being the top bowlers for UP.

Elite, Group B

The Railways vs Saurashtra clash saw Railways posting 182/5 on board after being put to bat first, with India's U19 Asia Cup hero getting two wickets for 38 runs in his four-over spell. In the third over of the chase, Jamshed (5/38) rocked Saurashtra by reducing them to 5/24. Despite fighting knocks from Harvansh Pangalia (80* in 61 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes), Mohit Ulva (22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Krains Fuletra (36* in 23 balls, with a four and three sixes), Saurashtra was restricted to 153/8.

Delhi was put to field by Haryana, with Tejaswi (95 in 36 balls, with six fours and nine sixes) posting his second fifty of the tournament and continuing his blazing run in the tournament. The top three of skipper Priyansh Arya (62 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Yash Dhull (26 in 12 balls, with four boundaries and a six), and Nitish Rana (37 in 20 balls, with five fours and two sixes) took Delhi to 232/6 in 20 overs. Haryana batters got starts, but could never get going and ended at 189/8, with Suyash Sharma (3/31) and Digvesh Rathi (2/29) being the top bowlers for Delhi.

Punjab elected to bat first, with knocks from Vihaan Malhotra (85* in 59 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Ramandeep Singh (50* in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) powering Punjab to 195/3. Despite a 33-ball 53 from opener Qamran Iqbal, J & K were in a tricky spot at 111/4 in 13 overs. Abdul Samad (64* in 27 balls, with two fours and seven sixes) once again went on a six-hitting spree, getting his team to a win with five wickets and a ball in hand.

Tamil Nadu elected to bat first, posting 238/6 on the back of fifties from Balasubramaniam Sachin (83 in 41 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) and Amit Sathvik (53 in 28 balls, with seven fours and four sixes). Sai Kishore (3/16 in 3.5 overs) and Manimaran Siddharth (3/29) contained Bihar with their spin, reducing them to 139 in 15.5 overs.

Elite, Group C

Madhya Pradesh elected to bat first against Maharashtra, posting 208/9 in 20 overs, with Harsh Gawli (55 in 43 balls, with five fours), Akshat Raghuwanshi (50 in 21 balls, with seven fours and three sixes), and skipper Rajat Patidar (31 in 18 balls, with a four and three sixes) playing crucial knocks. Maharashtra fell short by five runs, despite fifties from Prithvi Shaw (51 in 34 balls, with five fours and a six), Sahil Parakh (50 in 20 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Arshin Kulkarni (54* in 26 balls, with six fours and two sixes). Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played a poor 13-ball 14-run knock.

Sanju Samson (17 in 9) flopped for Keralam, while fifties from Mohammed Azharuddeen (78 in 48 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rohan Kunnummal (59 in 35 balls, with three fours and four sixes) powered Keralam to 204/4 in 20 overs. Prasad Pawar (67 in 41 balls, with nine fours and a six) top-scored for Puducherry as they scored 186/8, losing by 17 runs. MD Nidhesh (4/17) was the 'Player of the Match' for Keralam.

Elite, Group D

Mumbai elected to field first, skittling out Chhattisgarh for 159 as Shivam Dube (3/21), Maxwell Swaminathan (2/25 in four overs), and Tushar Deshpande (2/29) led the bowling for Mumbai. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (84* off 63 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) took Mumbai home single-handedly with nine wickets and seven balls in hand, with Musheer Khan (29* off 16 balls) at the other end.