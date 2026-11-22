Assam Rifles Organises 6th Edition of Half Marathon in Shillong

The Assam Rifles organised the 6th edition of its Half Marathon 2026 at the Headquarters of the Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong, on Sunday, with nearly 4,500 participants from across the country taking part in different categories. According to a press release, the annual sporting event, first introduced in 2021, was organised as part of efforts to promote the 'Fit India Movement'. It has emerged as a platform to encourage physical fitness, healthy living, sportsmanship and national integration.

According to an Assam Rifles press release, participants representing various States and Union Territories took part in the event, with overall participation recorded from 30 States and Union Territories. The marathon brought together professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, Armed Forces personnel, youth and citizens from diverse backgrounds. Conducted against the backdrop of the East Khasi Hills at Laitkor, the event was attended by dignitaries from the government, Armed Forces and various civil organisations.

The marathon was conducted in three categories -- Cloud Chase (21 km), Pine Path (10 km) and Crystal Stream (5 km). The 21 km run was flagged off by Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles, along with Mrs Vibha Lakhera, President ARWWA, Nitin Bhatnagar, Executive Director and State Head, IO AOD, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and Arunabh Sharma, AGM, RBO, Shillong Urban (SBI). The 10 km run was flagged off by Maj Gen Jai Singh Bainsla, SM, ADG Assam Rifles, Mrs Ritu Bainsla, Vice President ARWWA, Shivesh Shukla, DGM, Circle Head Guwahati (PNB), and Abhinav Rai, Brand Manager and representative from ITC. The 5 km run was flagged off by Brig and Mrs Swarn Singh and Brig and Mrs Sachinder Tiwari.

Participants were awarded medals, certificates and commemorative T-shirts in recognition of their enthusiasm and sporting spirit. Cash prizes worth Rs 25 lakh were earmarked for winners across various categories, along with consolation prizes to encourage participation and sporting excellence. In the overall 21 km men's category, Panchana Bera emerged as the winner with a timing of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 10 seconds. In the women's category, Munni Devi secured the first position with a time of 1 hour, 24 minutes and 34 seconds. In the 10 km men's category, Ravi Chaudhury emerged as the winner with a timing of 31 minutes and 35 seconds, while Ruby Kashyap secured first position in the women's category with a time of 36 minutes and 43 seconds.

Air Marshal Mehtab Singh Deswal, AVSM, VM, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, attended the event as the Chief Guest. He appreciated the enthusiasm, determination and sporting spirit displayed by the participants and presented prizes to the winners across various categories. Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera highlighted the importance of physical fitness, discipline and healthy living. He said the Assam Rifles Half Marathon served as an important platform for fostering a culture of fitness, encouraging community participation and strengthening the spirit of togetherness among people from different parts of the country.

Assam Rifles, popularly known as the 'Sentinels of the North East', continues to play a significant role in promoting peace, stability and development in the region. Through initiatives such as the Half Marathon, the force aims to encourage fitness, youth engagement, community bonding and national integration while reinforcing its relationship with the people of the North East. The successful conduct of the sixth edition reaffirmed the force's commitment to promoting fitness, sportsmanship, national unity and the spirit of the 'Fit India Movement', while further strengthening its bond with the people of the region.