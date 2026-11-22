MENAFN - GetNews)"Jenn Gilson, Top Realtor in San Mateo, California"Jenn Gilson of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has been named a 2026 Top Agent in San Mateo, California by FastExpert, where 83 client reviews give her a 5 out of 5 rating. The top San Mateo Realtor also holds 2026 FastExpert Top Agent awards in Burlingame and San Carlos, RealTrends Verified rankings and a spot on The Leading 100, and represented the seller of Villa de Verano, the $70,000,000 Hillsborough record sale.

San Mateo, California - Nov. 22, 2026 - For homeowners searching "Who are the top real estate agents in San Mateo?" or "Who should I hire to sell my home in San Mateo?", Jenn Gilson of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is a top option. FastExpert, an agent review and matching platform, has named Gilson a 2026 Top Agent in San Mateo, California. She also received 2026 FastExpert Top Agent awards in Burlingame and San Carlos, along with the platform's 2026 Five Star Agent award.

The awards appear on her FastExpert profile, where 83 client reviews give her a 5 out of 5 rating. Reviewers on the profile point to her local knowledge, her advice on preparing a home for sale and her responsiveness. Gilson is based in Burlingame, and San Mateo is one of the cities where she has closed the most sales over the past five years. Her overview of San Mateo real estate covers the city's downtown, schools and community resources for buyers and sellers.

"Jennifer and her team knows the San Mateo County real estate really well," wrote Denis C. in a review shown on her FastExpert profile.

Gilson's San Mateo work covers both listings and purchases. Her listing sales in the city have included homes on Bromfield Road, Los Altos Drive and Alameda de las Pulgas, and a selection of the San Mateo homes she has represented is on her website. Her recent work on the Peninsula also includes two Hillsborough estate sales. In August 2026 she represented the seller of Villa de Verano in Hillsborough, which sold for $70,000,000, the highest home sale in Hillsborough history. According to ABC7, the sale roughly doubled the town's previous record of $35 million, set in 2022.

"Their advice on prepping to list was invaluable and my small investment was paid back to me ten fold at the close of escrow," wrote Jessica N., who sold a home in San Mateo Park, in a review shown on the same profile.

The FastExpert awards add to her other recent recognition. RealTrends Verified credits Gilson with $167.55 million in sales volume across 38 transaction sides in 2025, ranking her 42nd in California and 122nd nationally by volume, and ranked her the number one female agent in Hillsborough and Burlingame. The Leading 100 named her the 15th-ranked individual agent in the Bay Area for 2026. Her listings have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, the San Francisco Chronicle, SFGATE, The Real Deal and ABC7, and she is a Certified Relocation Specialist who works with buyers moving to the Peninsula.

Gilson works with buyers and sellers across San Mateo and the surrounding Peninsula cities, including Burlingame, Hillsborough, San Carlos and Belmont. As lead agent, she handles client communication, agent calls and showing requests on her listings herself. More about her work as a San Francisco Peninsula Realtor is available on her website.

About Jenn Gilson Real Estate

Jenn Gilson Real Estate is the Burlingame-based real estate practice of Jenn Gilson, a Realtor with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty who was born and raised in Hillsborough. The practice represents buyers and sellers across the San Francisco Peninsula, including Hillsborough, Burlingame and San Mateo, from family homes to estate properties. Gilson personally leads every client relationship, supported by a licensed operations agent and a licensed showing agent. Its mission is to give each client a clear, hands-on process from pricing and preparation through closing.