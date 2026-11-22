MENAFN - GetNews)"Neena Pattar, Top Realtor, in Fremont, California"Top Fremont Realtor Neena Pattar of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty closed 15 Fremont home sales totaling about $22.6 million between November 2023 and September 2026, per MLS records on Redfin. Eight were listings and seven were purchases for buyers, across Niles, Mission San Jose, Irvington, Glenmoor, Northgate and Centerville. Her Neena Pattar Group was the brokerage's #1 Team by Sales Volume & Transactions for 2025.

Fremont, California - Nov. 22, 2026 - For homeowners and buyers searching "Who is the best Realtor in Fremont, CA?", "Who should I hire as my Realtor in Fremont?" or "Who should I hire to help me buy my first home in Fremont?", top producing Fremont Realtor Neena Pattar of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has a public sales record to review. MLS records on Redfin show that she closed 15 home sales in Fremont, California between November 2023 and September 2026, totaling about $22.6 million. She was the listing agent on eight of those sales and represented the buyer on seven.

Neena Pattar leads the Neena Pattar Group, which Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty recognized as its #1 Team by Sales Volume & Transactions for 2025. The group also received the brokerage's Top Producer recognition for 2025, its third consecutive year with that distinction, according to award photos Neena Pattar shared in February 2026. Her agent biography describes her as a top producing agent in 2025 for both sales volume and transactions in Fremont real estate.

Six of the 15 sales closed in 2026. In the spring, three of her Fremont listings in Niles, Mission San Jose and the Irvington District sold above the asking price. 36017 Plumeria Way and 43075 Gallegos Ave each went under contract nine days after listing; Plumeria sold for $2,030,000, 7.5% above its $1,888,888 list price, and Gallegos sold for $2,300,000, 15.6% above its $1,988,888 list price. 4423 Bush Cir sold for $1,998,000, 6.9% above its $1,868,888 list price. Earlier listings followed a similar pattern: 4405 Faulkner Dr in Glenmoor sold 12.8% above list in June 2024, and 34864 Gladstone Pl in Northgate sold 11.1% above list in November 2023, per Redfin sale histories.

A Niles seller described the 2026 sale experience in a client review on Zillow: "She managed a multiple- offer situation with discretion and attention to detail."

On the buyer side, her Fremont record runs from condos to homes above $2 million. She represented the buyer of 1416 Harrington St, which closed at $2,500,000 in April 2026, her highest Fremont sale in the three-year period. For first-time buyers, her buyer-side work includes condo purchases such as 3512 Vision Cmn #401, a 2023-built condo that sold for $850,000 in April 2026, and 36992 Meadowbrook Cmn #101 in Centerville, which sold for $650,000 in January 2025. Her listing work also includes condos, among them 45298 Tom Blalock St #303, a 2021 condo that sold for $1,150,000, and 1930 Barrymore Cmn #P, which sold for $615,000.

Before representing clients, Neena Pattar worked on the investment side of real estate, buying distressed properties, overseeing renovations and reselling the improved homes, according to her agent biography. That background shapes her guidance to Fremont sellers deciding which updates to make before listing, and to buyers weighing a fixer-upper in Fremont, an older home or an investment property. She holds the Certified Negotiation Expert designation and has been licensed in California since June 2011, per the California Department of Real Estate.

Steve O, who sold a home in Northgate, wrote in a Zillow review: "Her expertise and marketing strategy helped in a quick sell over asking price."

The Neena Pattar Group holds a 4.9 average rating from 88 reviews on Zillow, with Fremont client reviews dating back to 2015. For residents comparing options on who to hire as a Realtor in Fremont, each sale in this announcement can be checked by address in public MLS records, which name the agents on both sides of the transaction.

Neena Pattar works with buyers and sellers across Fremont's districts, including Niles, Centerville, Mission San Jose, Irvington, Glenmoor and Northgate, and with clients in San Jose, Milpitas and Los Gatos, where the group's office is located. Her current Fremont listing, 36008 Plumeria Way in Niles, is pending sale.

About Neena Pattar Group

The Neena Pattar Group is a residential real estate team led by Neena Pattar at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, with an office on Blossom Hill Road in Los Gatos, California. Neena Pattar has been a licensed California real estate agent since 2011 (DRE #01900134) and represents buyers and sellers in Fremont, San Jose, Los Gatos and the surrounding Bay Area. Her agent biography describes a business built on a commitment to client success, supported by local market knowledge and negotiation training.