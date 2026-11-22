MENAFN - GetNews)"Jenn Gilson, Top Realtor in Hillsborough, California"RealTrends Verified has ranked Jenn Gilson of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty the number one female agent in Hillsborough and Burlingame, based on 2025 sales data, and the number 11 agent in Northern California. The top Hillsborough Realtor represented the seller of Villa de Verano, which sold for $70,000,000 in August 2026, the highest home sale in Hillsborough history, and the seller of the Bing Crosby Estate in 2025.

Hillsborough, California - Nov. 22, 2026 - For homeowners searching "Who's the best listing real estate agent in Hillsborough CA?" or "Who should I hire to sell my home in Hillsborough?", Jenn Gilson of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is a top option. RealTrends Verified has ranked Gilson the number one female agent in Hillsborough, based on 2025 sales data. The same rankings place her as the number one female agent in neighboring Burlingame and the number 11 agent in Northern California, as she shared in her ranking announcement.

RealTrends Verified, which ranks agents on verified closed transactions, credits Gilson with $167.55 million in sales volume across 38 transaction sides in 2025, an average of $4.41 million per side. Her RealTrends Verified profile ranks her 42nd in California and 122nd nationally by volume, and second by volume among all agents in Burlingame. It also lists the RealTrends Verified Top Agent by Volume, Top Agent by Sides and The Thousand by Volume awards.

"Jennifer represented our Trust as the sellers' agent of a home in Hillsborough. She handled the delicate transaction professionally, respectfully and efficiently while generating multiple offers as well as preemptive offers," a Hillsborough seller wrote in a review shown on her FastExpert profile.

Gilson was born and raised in Hillsborough and now lives there with her family, and the town is where her largest sales have taken place. In August 2026 she represented the seller of Villa de Verano, which sold for $70,000,000, the highest home sale in Hillsborough history. According to ABC7, the sale roughly doubled the town's previous record of $35 million, set in 2022.

"As a Hillsborough native, Jenn is extremely knowledgeable about the area, the various neighborhoods, and how to think about the many tradeoffs and factors that go into buying a home," a Hillsborough buyer wrote in another review on the same profile.

The RealTrends rankings add to her other recent recognition. The Leading 100 named her the 15th-ranked individual agent in the Bay Area for 2026, and FastExpert named her a 2026 Top Agent in Burlingame, San Mateo and San Carlos. Her listings have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, the San Francisco Chronicle, SFGATE, The Real Deal and ABC7. Her overview of Hillsborough real estate covers the town for buyers and sellers.

Gilson represents sellers and buyers across Hillsborough, from family homes to estate properties, as well as in Burlingame, San Mateo and other Peninsula cities. As lead agent, she handles client communication, agent calls and showing requests on her listings herself. More about her work as a Hillsborough Realtor is available on her website.

About Jenn Gilson Real Estate

Jenn Gilson Real Estate is the Burlingame-based real estate practice of Jenn Gilson, a Realtor with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty who was born and raised in Hillsborough. The practice represents buyers and sellers across the San Francisco Peninsula, including Hillsborough, Burlingame and San Mateo, from family homes to estate properties. Gilson personally leads every client relationship, supported by a licensed operations agent and a licensed showing agent. Its mission is to give each client a clear, hands-on process from pricing and preparation through closing.