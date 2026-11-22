MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) - Jordanian-Uzbekistani relations are steadily expanding across political, economic, cultural, and religious fields, moving toward a new phase of practical cooperation and strategic partnership, said Muzaffar Kamilov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan and rector of the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan.

Kamilov told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the growing ties showcase shared values, mutual respect, and similar positions on regional and international issues.

He said relations between Amman and Tashkent draw on shared spiritual roots, historical ties, and a commitment to regional stability, moderation, tolerance, and interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

Kamilov said strong political backing from both leaderships has transformed bilateral ties from traditional diplomacy into a partnership built on mutual interests and growing economic cooperation.

He called His Majesty King Abdullah II's August 26 visit to Uzbekistan a "milestone," with Samarkand talks yielding a joint partnership statement and 15 multi-sector agreements.

On the economic front, Kamilov said growing political cooperation has begun translating into better trade and investment ties, with trade increasing by 79.2 percent in 2025. He added that 18 companies involving Jordanian capital are currently operating in Uzbekistan.

He also pointed to the visit to Jordan on Oct. 26–27 by an Uzbek delegation. The team held talks with government officials and leading Jordanian and Uzbek companies participated in a roundtable organized in cooperation with the Jordanian chambers of commerce and industry.

Talks centered on expanding industrial cooperation, establishing joint production projects, attracting investment, and increasing trade. Primary sectors identified as promising areas for cooperation included manufacturing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, geology, mining, transportation, and logistics.

Kamilov said the launch of direct flights between the countries, meetings of the joint intergovernmental committee, and the establishment of a business council represent important steps toward boosting institutional cooperation and facilitating closer ties.

In education and scientific research, he said talks held in Amman in September 2025 addressed student and faculty exchanges, joint research, and the development of academic programs.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the World Islamic Sciences and Education University (WISE) and the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan. Kamilov noted that several Uzbek students are currently enrolled at Jordanian universities, pursuing degrees in Islamic studies, medicine, and engineering.

On religious dialogue and tolerance, Kamilov said Jordan and Uzbekistan share a commitment to promoting moderation, tolerance, mutual respect, and dialogue among civilizations. He noted the importance of these principles amid growing geopolitical instability and challenges associated with extremism.

He also pointed to a MoU signed between Jordan's General Iftaa Department and the Fatwa Center under the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the first International Forum on Islamic Civilization, held in Tashkent and Samarkand on July 2026 under the theme "Islamic Civilization: The Path of Peace, Tolerance, and Enlightenment." On cultural ties, Kamilov highlighted the Nov. 19 presentation in Amman of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's book, The Contemporary World and New Uzbekistan.

He said the event offered Arab audiences an opportunity to learn about Uzbekistan's development vision and its positions on international issues, while providing a platform for dialogue and an exchange of views among academics, intellectuals, journalists, cultural figures, and experts from both countries.

Kamilov added that the slogan "For Human Dignity" underpins Uzbekistan's continuous reforms to improve education and scientific research, healthcare services, poverty reduction, job creation, and entrepreneurship as part of efforts to build a just and prosperous society.

He said visits and discussions involving Uzbek academics in Jordan also help raise awareness of Uzbekistan's development, historical and cultural heritage, scientific capabilities, and role in international affairs.

//Petra// HA