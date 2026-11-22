MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) - UNRWA and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jordan inaugurated on Sunday the rehabilitated auditorium at the Agency's Amman Training Centre (ATC), bolstering educational infrastructure and institutional collaboration in Jordan.

The rehabilitation is part of a project worth approximately USD700,000 funded by South Korea, which also supports an independent evaluation of UNRWA's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program in Jordan.

The newly rehabilitated auditorium provides ATC with a modern, accessible, multipurpose facility for academic activities, student gatherings, seminars, workshops and engagement with employers and other stakeholders. It will benefit approximately 3,800 Palestine refugee students enrolled in technical, vocational and teacher education programs at UNRWA's Amman and Wadi Seer Training Centers and the Faculty of Educational Sciences and Arts (FESA), as well as around 180 instructors and professors.

The facility will support UNRWA's efforts to equip Palestine refugee youth with practical skills and qualifications that respond to Jordan's labor market needs and help them access employment and build sustainable livelihoods. It will also serve as a venue for inter-UN Agency events, facilitating knowledge exchange and closer collaboration across the UN system in Jordan.

"The Republic of Korea has been a steadfast partner to Palestine refugees and to UNRWA. At a time of considerable financial and operational challenges for the Agency, this support allows us not only to sustain essential services but to keep investing in young Palestine Refugees and their education, skills and opportunities," said Natalie Boucly, UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General for programs and Partnerships.

"Today brings together two complementary investments," she added. "One in infrastructure that brings students and instructors together and one in evidence-based evaluation that will guide the future path for UNRWA's vocational training in Jordan." The project also includes an independent evaluation of UNRWA's TVET program in Jordan, with findings expected to inform its future direction and strengthen opportunities for Palestine refugees to achieve greater self-reliance.

"The renovation of the auditorium is more than just an improvement to the Center's infrastructure. It is an investment in the future of Palestinian students," said Pilwoo Kim, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan.

He added that, "Korea's support for this project reflects its continued commitment to UNRWA and its indispensable role in providing essential services to Palestine people. It also represents a strong expression of Korea's solidarity with the government and people of Jordan, who have generously welcomed and supported those in need from across the region." UNRWA lauded South Korea's partnership and support. Since 2022, Korea invested approximately USD3 million in UNRWA's TVET program, according to the agency, helping modernize training facilities, upgrade equipment, bolster instructors' capacities and better align vocational training with labour market needs.

//Petra// HA