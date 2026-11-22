MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Arif Ahmed

Some journeys are not merely about travelling from one place to another; they are experiences that remain etched in our memories for a lifetime. The challenges along the way, the company of friends, the hospitality of strangers and the breathtaking beauty of nature come together to create moments that one wishes to relive again and again. Our journey to Chakail Banda was one such experience.

Chakail Banda is located in the beautiful Mankial Valley of Swat at an altitude of approximately 10,500 feet (3,200 metres) above sea level. It is situated around 10 kilometres from Mankial Bazaar. To reach the destination, visitors have to travel from Mankial village to Karam Khwar in a four-wheel-drive vehicle along a challenging mountain track. From there, they must continue on foot to Chakail Meadows. Depending on the route conditions and weather, the trek can take approximately two and a half to four hours.

During the journey towards Chakail Banda, the crystal-clear blue waters of the Swat River, dense cedar forests, towering mountains, small streams, waterfalls and vast green meadows captivate visitors. Upon reaching the destination, the colourful flowers spread across the meadows, with snow-covered mountains in the background, create a breathtaking landscape that remains in one's memory for years.

On July 20 last year, I planned a trip to Chakail Banda, located in the picturesque Mankial Valley of Swat, with my friends Dr Bilal, Taimoor, Umar Shah and our driver, Hussain Khan. We left Mingora at around 11am, taking the Bahrain Road route via Madain. Due to unusually heavy traffic, it took us approximately three and a half hours to reach Mankial Bazaar.

After arriving in Mankial, we decided to take a short break. We enjoyed traditional kababs at a local shop along with hot tea. After this brief stop, we resumed our journey towards our actual destination. Before setting off, we expected to reach Chakail Banda before sunset, but little did we know how severely the road ahead would test our patience and determination.

The damage caused by floods to the roads and tracks beyond Mankial was difficult to describe in words. At several points, the road was in such poor condition that it felt as if we were driving through a stream rather than on a road. Ongoing construction work, huge rocks, damaged tracks and long waiting hours made our journey even more challenging.

However, we did not lose hope. Our driver, Hussain Khan, showed no sign of fear. We were travelling in a four-wheel-drive (4x4) Datsun, which was suitable for difficult terrain. However, navigating the vehicle through huge rocks and uneven tracks with such skill was something only an experienced driver like Hussain Khan could manage.

Despite the difficult route, the breathtaking natural scenery was enough to ease our exhaustion. On one side, the clear blue waters of the Swat River flowed alongside us, while on the other, dense green forests, towering cedar trees, small mountain streams and waterfalls constantly caught our attention. Several times, we felt like stopping the vehicle just to admire these beautiful sights for a while.

After travelling for approximately another two and a half hours, we reached Jabba and then continued towards Karam Khwar. However, a new challenge awaited us. It was already evening, the weather had become quite cold, and we had made no prior arrangements for an overnight stay. We were all wondering where we would spend the night in this unfamiliar and chilly mountainous region.

Fortunately, we came across Mashal Chacha. When he learned that we were tourists struggling to find a place to spend the night, he welcomed us with traditional Pashtun warmth and hospitality and invited us into his baithak (guest sitting room).

The warmth and generosity with which Mashal Chacha hosted us became another unforgettable part of our journey. He made sure we lacked nothing and arranged a wonderful meal as if we were special guests. The traditional dishes of Pashtun culture were served on the dastarkhwan (traditional dining spread). Shortly afterwards, some of his friends also joined us, and a lively gathering continued late into the night. Conversations, laughter, jokes and the affection of the local people helped us forget all our exhaustion.

Being welcomed with such sincerity and warmth in an unfamiliar place was truly a beautiful experience. That night, we realised that the beauty of Swat does not lie only in its mountains, forests and rivers; it also lives in the hearts of its people.

After spending the night there, we set off for our actual destination, Chakail Banda, the following morning. We stopped near a beautiful stream, prepared tea, had breakfast and then began our trek on foot.

Initially, the trail seemed relatively easy, but our assumption soon proved wrong. As we continued along the mountain paths, we realised that walking uphill continuously required a different level of stamina. Within a short time, we were out of breath, and our legs began to feel exhausted.

However, our eagerness to explore Chakail Banda was so strong that we refused to give up. We would stop at different points to catch our breath and then resume our journey. Along the way, a beautiful waterfall caught our attention. We stopped there for a while, took photographs, quenched our thirst with its cold, crystal-clear water and enjoyed this wonderful gift of nature.

The nearly two-hour trek from Karam Khwar to Chakail Banda was nothing short of an adventure for us.

Finally, when we reached Chakail Banda, the breathtaking view before us made us forget all our exhaustion for a few moments. It felt as if we had entered another world. Vast green meadows stretched in every direction, colourful wildflowers were scattered across the ground, a few traditional stone houses stood in the middle, and towering snow-covered mountains formed a magnificent backdrop. The landscape looked no less than a dreamlike valley.

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The peaceful atmosphere, cool breeze and natural beauty of Chakail Banda completely captivated us. There was no noise of the cities, no traffic chaos and no rush of everyday life. There were only mountains, green meadows, flowers and the silent beauty of nature.

We spent the entire day enjoying ourselves. We captured the beautiful scenery through our cameras, took countless photographs and videos, and enjoyed moments of laughter and fun with our friends. Even today, those moments remain among our most treasured memories.

Sometimes, the best moments in life are not found in expensive hotels or luxurious holiday resorts, but in simple days spent with friends at remote and peaceful destinations.

Our trip to Chakail Banda was not just a tourist excursion; it was a beautiful blend of friendship, adventure, natural beauty and human kindness. The challenging roads, Hussain Khan's exceptional driving skills, Mashal Chacha's extraordinary hospitality and the breathtaking scenery of Chakail Banda made this journey truly unforgettable.

Although our bodies were exhausted on the way back, our hearts were filled with happiness and beautiful memories. Even today, whenever someone asks me to recommend a beautiful and unique destination in Upper Swat, I always mention Chakail Banda. This is because some places are not just meant to be seen; they are meant to be felt. And Chakail Banda is undoubtedly one of them.