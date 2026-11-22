MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Some people earn a distinct place in society through their compassion, empathy, sense of responsibility and commitment to making life easier for others. Such individuals do not merely talk about problems; they take practical steps to address them, support those in need and earn people's trust. Iqbal Jahan, a resident of Saidu Sharif in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is one such personality who has made public service the central purpose of her social and political journey.

Iqbal Jahan says her primary motivation for entering politics was to serve underprivileged people, particularly women. In her view, many people talk about social issues, but only a few take practical steps to resolve them. This motivated her to step forward and work directly to help people.

Iqbal Jahan has 17 years of experience in the social and development sector. During this period, she worked with 10 different organisations as a supervisor, social worker and coordinator.

She is also a master trainer and provides training on various subjects, including disaster awareness, safety measures and first aid. In addition, she served as a councillor from 2004 to 2020.

During her tenure as a councillor, Iqbal Jahan took several initiatives to support deserving families. She says she prepared lists of poor people who needed medicines and submitted applications to relevant government authorities to arrange a monthly supply of medicines for them.

Similarly, she helped families who could not afford wedding expenses for their daughters due to financial difficulties. She made efforts to arrange dowry items for deserving families so that financial constraints would not become an additional burden for them.

Her social services also include efforts to resolve domestic disputes. Iqbal Jahan says that whenever disagreements arose between husbands and wives, she would visit their homes and try to resolve their differences through dialogue and reconciliation. She also arranged free legal assistance for people who could not afford to hire lawyers.

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Her efforts to address public issues also extended to water shortages and other basic facilities. According to Iqbal Jahan, she took steps to improve water supplies in areas of Swat facing shortages. She also worked to ensure the repair and restoration of damaged or deteriorating water tanks, helping reduce difficulties faced by local residents.

Iqbal Jahan says she has always received strong support from her family throughout her social and political journey. Her parents and siblings stood by her, while the prayers and trust of community members remained a source of encouragement.

She says she did not face any major difficulties during this journey and managed changing circumstances according to the needs of the time.

Regarding media coverage, Iqbal Jahan says her political and social contributions have not received much attention in the media. However, she has never particularly sought media recognition for her work. She says many people in her area still know her by name, especially women who contact her and seek her assistance in resolving their problems.

According to Iqbal Jahan, her real identity is not media fame but the trust and prayers of people and her ability to stand by them in times of need. She continues to work for the betterment of her community and address the problems of women and other underprivileged people.

Speaking about her future political plans, Iqbal Jahan says she is determined to contest the upcoming elections once again. For her, politics is not merely about securing a position but about resolving public issues and continuing to serve people.

She wants to maintain the bond of trust she has built with the community and continue making life easier for people through her efforts. For Iqbal Jahan, the prayers and trust of people, along with the opportunity to help those in need, remain the greatest achievements of her journey.