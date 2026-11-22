MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Faceboo, following a meeting with relevant ministers, colleagues from the Office of the President, heads of regional and city administrations, and energy sector representatives, Ukrinform reports.

“We cannot allow situations to recur in which, in some isolated cases, people go without electricity for several days without an adequate response. We need these data to have a clear picture of what is happening and respond around the clock,” he said.

Recovery work is currently underway following Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Odesa and other cities, Koretskyi noted.

“First and foremost, Odesa. Most of the city has water, but the heating situation is more difficult. Around 240,000 people are still without heating; boiler houses are being connected. By the end of the day, most Odesa residents should have heating. The Russians are systematically knocking out power lines in the region, and their constant attacks are preventing repair crews from working to their full capacity,” Koretskyi said.

As for Kyiv, the Prime Minister noted that the water supply network on the city's right bank was gradually being refilled.

“Next week, the government will prepare several decisions specifically for the capital, as well as measures to prioritize water supply in the event of further enemy shelling and infrastructure destruction. There will be a unified procedure for emergencies across the country, taking regional specifics into account,” Koretskyi said.

The Prime Minister also said that, at the President's instruction, the government had considered involving the State Special Transport Service, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Defense, in repair work.

“Civilian utility workers cannot operate as quickly in combat conditions and do not have the specialized equipment that the State Special Transport Service has already been using effectively, particularly in frontline regions,” he said.

“The Ministry of Defense, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, must also identify qualified engineers and electricians among military personnel, update the lists and, based on regional needs, assign these specialists to the State Special Transport Service reserve. We see this as additional assistance that can be called upon if necessary,” Koretskyi explained.

Odesa has 291 Invincibility Centers in operation

As Ukrinform reported, In the morning of November 21, water pressure dropped or water supplies were temporarily cut off in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv, as well as on the city's left bank.