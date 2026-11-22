MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Rescuers have recovered the body of the third person killed from beneath the rubble of a residential building in Dymer,” he said.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on Telegram that two of the victims have so far been identified: a woman born in 1978 and a boy born in 2008.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Heavy engineering equipment is being used to clear the wreckage and search for people trapped beneath the rubble. SES units are working at the scene, along with the agency's canine teams, bomb disposal experts and psychologists.

The rescuers' work is being hampered by the constant threat of further Russian attacks.

One killed, three injured in Russianon store in Kyiv region

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck the town of Dymer in the Kyiv region overnight on November 22, hitting a five-story residential building. Up to 15 people are believed to have been trapped beneath the rubble.

Two fatalities and four injuries had previously been reported.