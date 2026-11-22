MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The number of migrants arriving in the European Union could rise to its highest level since 2015 next year, with projections suggesting that more than 1.3 million people may cross the bloc's external borders in 2027.

According to forecasts attributed to European migration research centres, the anticipated increase is linked to continuing armed conflicts, economic instability and climate-related pressures in the Middle East and Africa.

Analysts also identify the expansion of human-smuggling networks and weaknesses in border controls along Mediterranean migration routes as factors that could contribute to increased arrivals.

The projections suggest that deteriorating living conditions in countries affected by conflict, prolonged drought and economic crises may encourage more people to seek opportunities and protection in Europe.

At the same time, labour shortages in several European economies are expected to remain an additional factor attracting migrants.

Germany, France and southern European countries face potential pressure

Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Greece are expected to remain among the principal destinations for migrants and asylum seekers.

An increase in arrivals could place additional pressure on national reception facilities, accommodation systems and asylum-processing authorities.

Experts warn that higher application volumes may also prolong asylum procedures, particularly in countries already facing administrative and logistical challenges.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has emphasized the importance of accelerating implementation of the EU's Pact on Migration and Asylum, which seeks to establish a more coordinated approach to migration management, border procedures and responsibility-sharing among member states.

Migration management is also expected to feature prominently at an upcoming EU summit in Brussels.

Border authorities are reportedly seeking additional funding, personnel and equipment for 2027 amid concerns that existing resources may be insufficient to manage a substantial increase in arrivals.

The projections come amid continuing debate within the EU over how to balance border security, humanitarian obligations and labour-market needs.