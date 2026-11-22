MENAFN - The Conversation) In Bogota, Colombia, thousands of waste pickers roam the streets every day to collect cardboard, plastic, metal and paper. Without them, a significant portion of recyclable materials would end up in landfills. Yet their contribution remains largely unrecognized.

These workers are part of what several studies describe as the “human infrastructure” of the circular economy. They are the people who make it possible to collect, sort, repair and return resources to circulation. Yet their contribution remains largely underestimated in public policies and narratives on the ecological transition.

This situation is not unique to Colombia. From waste-pickers in Madagascar to women recyclers in Niger, collection co-operatives in Brazil and deposit-return systems in Québec, the circular economy already relies on the labour of millions of people. Their work is rarely given the recognition it deserves.

Every piece of recovered material requires labour

Debates on the circular economy generally focus on the flow of material, recycling technologies or industrial innovations. However, as noted in an 2015 article by British geographers Nicky Gregson and Mike Crang - both professors at the University of Durham and specialists in economic geography, waste and global resource recovery chains - materials do not circulate on their own.

Their recovery, sorting, repair and return to circulation rely on a multitude of people who are often absent from dominant representations of the ecological transition.

This paradox is all the more striking given that several million people worldwide derive their income directly from activities related to recovery, reuse or recycling, according to the International Labor Organization. In many countries of the Global South, these workers even constitute the backbone of material recovery systems.

Recent research on circular transitions shows that, in many contexts, the environmental performance of recycling systems depends on both the technical infrastructure and the human infrastructure that make them possible.

Bogota's waste collectors

In Bogota, waste collectors do more than just collect materials. They develop in-depth knowledge of waste streams, resale markets, recoverable materials and the needs of recycling companies. Their expertise is the result of several decades of experience, collective organization and professionalization.

But this recognition wasn't easy to come by. Latin American waste-pickers have long been viewed as a social problem rather than as environmental activists, according to research by Canadian-Brazilian geographer and urban planner Jutta Gutberlet - a professor at the University of Victoria and a specialist in waste and the inclusive circular economy - as well as the Mexican anthropologist Martin Medina, a researcher specializing in informal waste-pickers, waste management and public policy in Latin America.

It was only following protests and legal rulings that they gradually gained institutional recognition.

Informal waste collection systems

In several African cities, informal waste-pickers play a vital role in the collection, sorting and recovery of waste, especially when municipal systems remain insufficiently structured.

For example, in Niamey, Niger, research on household waste management highlights the existence of an informal waste collection and pre-collection system, which partially compensates for the limitations of formal urban waste management systems.

This reality extends far beyond Niamey. A recent review on informal waste-pickers in Africa shows these workers contribute to essential urban functions (for example, sanitation, material recovery, reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills) while remaining vulnerable to marginalization and receiving little institutional recognition.

Invisibility as a survival strategy

Women play a particularly important role in this ecosystem. Research on gendered participation in the informal waste economy highlights the fact that this activity often serves as a source of income for vulnerable urban groups, while simultaneously perpetuating gender inequalities through limited access to protective equipment, low incomes, exposure to violence and exclusion from decision-making spaces.

In this context, invisibility is not merely an injustice suffered. It can also become a coping strategy. For workers facing eviction, stigmatization or administrative oversight, remaining partially outside official systems can help preserve access to materials, collection sites and daily income.

This observation qualifies a notion often found in public policy - namely that making informal workers visible and formalizing their status is always desirable.

The United Nations report on urban solid waste management, Leaving No One Behind, comes to a different conclusion. Based on the work of researcher Costas Vélis, a professor at the University of Leeds and a specialist in sustainable waste management, the report shows that formalization can have mixed effects when it fails to protect waste-pickers' access to work, collection sites and income.

The challenge, then, is to recognize the actual conditions under which these activities are carried out and to preserve the knowledge and networks that make them possible.

Recognizing workers in the circular economy

Waste-pickers are often integrated into value chains when it comes to collecting, sorting or recovering materials. But they are far less so when it comes to participating in decision-making, governance or the sharing of economic benefits.

However, several international organizations now emphasize that the environmental and social objectives of the circular economy are inseparable. In Africa, as elsewhere, waste-pickers are already helping to reduce waste volumes, supply recycling streams and to lower management costs for municipalities.

As the Institut de la Francophonie pour le développement durable (IFDD) points out in its 2024 report, without this work, a significant portion of the recovered materials would never reach recycling centres. So the issue of equity is only part of the problem.

Recognition of circular economy workers also relates to the simple ability of recovery and recycling systems to function. Without their contribution, a significant portion of the materials that the circular economy seeks to keep in circulation would neither be recovered nor reintroduced into value chains.

The forgotten heroes of the circular economy are also the ones who remind us that the value of a resource depends as much on the material itself as on the labour required to put it back into circulation.