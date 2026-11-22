MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Former Lok Sabha MP Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday began an indefinite sit-in with students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), escalating pressure on the government amid growing calls for accountability and a transparent probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of students assembled at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar to protest alleged malpractices in the conduct of JKSSB examinations. Mehdi, who recently resigned from the National Conference, joined the protest and said he was not leading it.

“This is the students' sit-in for their demands, for a genuine issue, and for their genuine aspirations. I am joining them; they aren't joining me,” he told reporters.

Mehdi demanded suspension of upcoming JKSSB examinations until allegations of cheating and irregularities were investigated, questioning the board's claim that a recent examination had been conducted smoothly despite police action against an alleged cheating network.

“The JKSSB should postpone all future examinations. After a proper investigation, those involved should be punished and a deterrent established. Only then should the examinations be conducted,” he said.

Responding to the board's position on the examination, Mehdi said reported arrests and the dismantling of suspected cheating networks required an explanation from the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the police have busted cheating networks, then how can the JKSSB say the examination was conducted smoothly? Either the police action is wrong or the board's statement is wrong,” he said.

He alleged that technology was being used to facilitate cheating and that repeated recruitment controversies over the past three to four years had undermined confidence in the system.

“There have been many scams, but no deterrence has been established. This shows complacency and a lack of serious effort to stop such practices,” he said.

Criticising the government, Mehdi said the future of students was not a priority for those in power, alleging that their personal priorities had taken precedence over the concerns of young people.

“What should have happened is that our elected government, our elected class, should have been doing this work. These young people shouldn't have had to leave their studies and their daily responsibilities to come out here,” he said.

“The future of the youth, the future of the students, and the condition of young people are not a priority for them,” he added.

Mehdi accused both the Lieutenant Governor's administration and the elected government of evading responsibility, saying the administrative system in place since 2018 had failed to prevent recurring recruitment controversies while the elected government had been mandated to introduce reforms.

“Both must take responsibility,” he said.

He also questioned the elected government's response to the allegations, referring to its review of recruitment institutions and asking why corrective steps were not being taken.

“If the elected administration reviews these institutions, why is it not taking steps to stop the irregularities?” he asked.

Mehdi had also referred to a JKSSB review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in May, questioning the government's position on its role in the recruitment process.

Read Also JKSSB Exam Cheating Case: Six Govt Employees Among 20 Held JKSSB Defends Exam Integrity, Announces Additional Safeguards

“When it is time to hold a review, then it falls under their jurisdiction; when it is time to take responsibility, then it is not in their jurisdiction,” he said.

Demanding accountability at the senior administrative level, Mehdi said action against individual suspects alone would not be enough to prevent further controversies.

“Heads should roll. Those responsible must be punished,” he said.

Referring to the impact on job aspirants, Mehdi said students spend years preparing for competitive examinations while their families invest substantial resources in their education. He said allegations of compromised examinations raised questions about whether deserving candidates were being given a fair opportunity.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticised the National Conference-led government over alleged examination irregularities, saying repeated controversies were jeopardising students' futures. She demanded a thorough probe into what she described as a paper leak syndicate.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an inauguration ceremony in Srinagar, Mufti called for accountability and action against those responsible.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed concern over recurring allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations, saying such incidents were playing with the future of thousands of educated youth.

He called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation, stressing that allegations of cheating and scams amounted to grave injustice to aspirants who spend years preparing for competitive examinations.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani defended the government, saying authorities had taken cognisance wherever wrongdoing was reported and proceedings were underway.

He accused the PDP of avoiding questions about its own record, saying,“They were in government after 2014. What did they do here?”

Congress MLA from Bandipora Nizamuddin Bhat termed the alleged paper leaks a serious failure of the system and called for transparency and accountability in recruitment institutions.

Education Minister Shameema Firdous said strict action would follow if irregularities were established in the JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant examination, asserting that an inquiry had already been ordered.

Earlier, police dismantled an alleged hi-tech cheating racket during the examination in Jammu, arresting 14 suspects, including four government employees, and seizing wireless radio sets and mobile phones.

A Special Investigation Team is probing the wider network.

Student Sahil Parray, at the protest site, demanded a transparent examination system and a level playing field, recalling that three JKSSB examinations were cancelled in 2022 and 2023 over irregularities.

On the continuing rotten meat controversy, Mirwaiz questioned the outcome of previous investigations and sought answers from the government about action taken against those responsible.

“Merely seizing and destroying rotten meat is not enough. Those playing with people's health and lives must be exposed and brought to justice,” he said, calling for a social boycott of those proven to be involved.(Inputs from agencies)