MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The India-hosted SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum on Sunday came out with an outcome document - 'Indraprastha Communique - which called for the protection of cultural heritage, including from illicit trafficking, and“respecting every civilisation as an equal voice”.

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The three-day forum held at the historic Purana Quila, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20, saw the participation of delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan federal minister Musadik Malik.

Asked if any formal bilateral talks were held between India and Pakistan on the sidelines, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said,“No, there were no formal bilateral talks between the two sides.”

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He, however, said that members of the Indian side did have interactions with him over banquets, and that there were other interactions with him during the course of the forum.

Shortly before the closing session, the culture secretary said based on discussion held during the forum and suggestions offered by the SCO member states, the forum has come out with an outcome document, which will be adopted at the closing session.

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