MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Amid the Leh Apex Body's (LAB) ongoing sit-in and hunger strike in Leh, seeking dialogue with the Centre and deferment of the December 4 LAHDC elections, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Sunday appealed to voters across all eight districts to participate in the polls in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

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Citing the encouraging turnout in the Panchayat and Municipal elections held on November 21, which recorded 70.03 per cent and 52.40 per cent polling, respectively, Kundra noted that the strong public participation reflected people's faith in democratic institutions.

He urged voters to sustain the same spirit of participation in the forthcoming elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), stressing the importance of people's involvement in strengthening grassroots democracy.

A total of 266 candidates are in the fray for the hill council elections following the completion of the nomination withdrawal process. These include 79 candidates each from the Congress and the BJP, 14 from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and 94 Independents.

“People here are waiting for their elected institutions to be established, which was evident from the enthusiastic participation in the Panchayat and Municipal elections. I do not think any political leader should oppose this process,” the chief secretary told reporters in Leh.

He was responding to repeated demands by the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) for the deferment of the Hill Council elections, citing the migration of 30 to 50 per cent of the population outside Ladakh due to harsh winter conditions.

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Rejecting the contention that elections were being imposed on the people, Kundra said,“We cannot forcibly take anyone from their home and bring them to a polling station. People come voluntarily to cast their votes. So, where is the question of imposing elections?”

Responding to criticism of the lieutenant governor-led administration over what has been described as its haste in taking decisions on various issues, including the conduct of elections, he said,“When we are trying to fulfil our commitments as quickly as possible, questions are being raised about why we are moving so fast.”

On the demand for deferment, Kundra pointed to the voter turnout in the recently concluded Panchayat elections, saying,“Only 10 to 12 days are left for the elections, and around 70 per cent of the people have already voted. At this stage, to argue that 40 per cent of the people are not present here is not entirely correct.”

Kundra congratulated people for their enthusiastic participation in the Panchayat and Municipal Committee elections, stating that the encouraging voter turnout reflects the people's commitment to strengthening democracy and grassroots governance.

He stated that the elections witnessed participation across all sections of society, including youth, first-time voters, senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities and monks.

Describing elections as a“festival of democracy”, he said the enthusiastic participation of people reflected the true spirit of democratic engagement.

He particularly appreciated the participation of young and first-time voters, stating that their growing engagement in the electoral process was a positive indication of their commitment towards shaping the future of the region.

The chief secretary said the Panchayat elections recorded an overall voter turnout of 70.03 per cent, with the highest participation of 80.87 per cent in the newly created Sankoo district, followed by 60.24 per cent in Leh.

Read Also Ladakh Records 70.03% Turnout In Panchayat Polls Polling Begins for Municipal, Panchayat Elections Across Ladakh

Out of 192 Panchayats, sarpanches in 55 Panchayats were elected unopposed. The Municipal Committee elections recorded an overall voter turnout of 52.4 per cent, with 45.25 per cent in Leh and 74.75 per cent in Kargil.

Comparing voter turnout in the Panchayat elections with the 2018 elections, the chief secretary noted an increase from 67.8 per cent to 70.03 per cent, describing it as an encouraging sign of growing public participation.

Kundra also appealed to those unhappy with the delimitation exercise and other issues not to boycott the elections, saying that voting was a democratic right that should not be surrendered.

The chief secretary said the administration and district officials had geared up for the December 4 polls, with arrangements being made for polling parties and police personnel to exercise their franchise through Election Duty Certificates (EDCs), on the lines of the recent Panchayat and Municipal elections.

He said the counting for the Panchayat, Municipal and LAHDC elections would take place on the same day, with December 6 or 7 being considered as possible dates, although the Election Commission is yet to announce the final schedule.

Counting for the LAHDC elections would be conducted separately in all eight districts, he said.