MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Amid mounting criticism, protests and demands for accountability over the alleged attempt to facilitate cheating in the recently held finance accounts assistant (FAA) examination, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has announced additional security measures for the upcoming recruitment tests, while maintaining that the November 15 examination remained unaffected.

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The J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) said the alleged attempt to manipulate the exam was foiled before it could compromise the interests of candidates, claiming that timely intervention by police and the security arrangements put in place ensured its smooth conduct across all 20 districts of the Union territory.

Recently, police in Jammu arrested 14 suspects ahead of the FAA exam,“uncovering” a network that planned to transmit answers to select candidates inside the exam centres through electronic communication devices.

Several wireless radio sets were seized in the intelligence-based operation, three FIRs were lodged, and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the alleged conspiracy.

Responding to concerns surrounding the incident, the JKSSB said it took cognisance of the modus operandi allegedly adopted by the suspected facilitators and decided to reinforce its existing security mechanism to prevent similar attempts in future.

The additional measures include revisiting and updating the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs), tightening access controls at the exam centres and halls, and strengthening technical surveillance and barriers against the use of electronic gadgets for cheating.

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The Board said the existing security framework, which includes CCTV surveillance, electronic jammers, biometric authentication, physical frisking and verification at entry points, surprise inspections by flying squads and monitoring of examination material, would continue to remain in place.

The Board also reassured the candidates that the recruitment process would remain merit-based and free from any outside interference.

It said the interests of the genuine aspirants, who invest years in preparing for competitive exams, cannot be compromised with attempts to secure undue advantage through unfair means.

The FAA examination was conducted on November 15 at 493 centres across the UT, with 1,61,946 candidates appearing for selection against 600 posts.

Appreciating the role of J&K Police, the Board said its prompt action, in coordination with district administrations and other agencies, prevented the suspected elements from disrupting the exam process.

The JKSSB maintained that the“isolated attempt” to use unfair means did not compromise the exam process, and warned that anyone found undermining the integrity of recruitment exams would face strict legal action.

Senior BJP leader Purnima Sharma slammed the Omar Abdullah-led government over the controversy, accusing it of failing to ensure a transparent recruitment process and protect the interests of the educated, unemployed youth.

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Expressing solidarity with the protesting aspirants, she demanded a thorough probe into the alleged racket, identification of all those involved, including any officials found complicit, and strict action against the guilty.

The BJP leader also sought accountability from the chief minister and the JKSSB, saying the candidates deserved a fair, merit-based selection process.