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Founded by Abdoulaye Diallo, the tech executive introduces his trademarked hybrid apparel, launching December 25, 2026.

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Excelsior Sportswear Introduces Shweater TM, Redefining Contemporary Apparel DesignFounded by Abdoulaye Diallo, the New York fashion company introduces its trademarked sweater and ski-mask hybrid, launching December 25, 2026.Excelsior Sportswear (ES), an emerging fashion and apparel company founded by Tech entrepreneur Abdoulaye Diallo, announces the upcoming launch of the Shweater, a distinctive apparel concept that combines the structure of a traditional sweater with the integrated functionality of a neck warmer. Scheduled for public release and distribution on December 25, 2026, the Shweater TM marks the company's first signature product and the beginning of its broader vision to challenge conventional approaches to apparel design.Built around the philosophy that fashion should continuously evolve, Excelsior Sportswear aims to develop original products that rethink familiar garments through innovative design, functionality, and cultural relevance. The Shweater TM embodies this philosophy by bringing together two traditionally separate clothing elements into a single, cohesive garment. By integrating a sweater and neck warmer silhouette, the product introduces a new approach to everyday apparel while creating a distinctive visual identity.Rethinking the Way Apparel Is DesignedThe fashion industry continues to evolve through changing consumer preferences, emerging cultural influences, and demand for products that offer more than conventional styling. Excelsior Sportswear sees an opportunity within this evolution to develop apparel that challenges established design conventions.Rather than limiting its identity to seasonal trends or traditional streetwear categories, ES is focused on product led innovation: identifying opportunities to rethink existing garments, exploring new combinations of form and function, and translating those ideas into distinctive consumer products.The Shweater TM represents the first realization of this approach. Its integrated design reimagines the relationship between a sweater and a neck warmer, transforming two familiar apparel elements into one recognizable product concept.For Excelsior Sportswear, the launch is not simply the introduction of a new clothing item. It is the foundation of a brand strategy centered on original concepts, recognizable product identities, and the continuous evolution of everyday fashion and the people that embody it.From Family Entrepreneurship to Fashion InnovationFounded by Abdoulaye Diallo, Excelsior Sportswear builds upon the entrepreneurial foundation of his family's retail business, New York Supreme Sportswear.With roots in the apparel retail industry, the Diallo family's experience provides the foundation for ES to expand beyond traditional retail into independent brand development, original product concepts, and fashion innovation.This transition reflects a broader ambition: moving from distributing and retailing existing apparel toward developing distinctive products and building an independent fashion identity.Rooted in New York, Excelsior Sportswear draws inspiration from the city's influence on global fashion, street culture, sportswear, and individual expression. The company aims to translate these influences into products that resonate beyond their place of origin.The Shweater: The First Signature ProductThe Shweater TM is the debut signature product of Excelsior Sportswear.Its concept combines the recognizable structure of a sweater with an integrated neck warmer design, creating a hybrid garment that merges two traditional apparel categories.The product reflects a design philosophy centered on rethinking what familiar garments can become. Its distinctive silhouette and dedicated product identity establish a foundation for future development within the Excelsior Sportswear collection.The Shweater TM name and product identity are trademarked, reinforcing the company's commitment to establishing recognizable intellectual property and building long-term brand equity around original apparel concepts.Official Launch: December 25, 2026Excelsior Sportswear will officially introduce the Shweater TM to consumers on December 25, 2026.The product will be available through both online and physical retail channels:Online: Through the brand's online retail platform atIn-store: New York Supreme Sportswear, 525 Targee Street, Staten Island, New York, USA.The launch represents the first milestone in Excelsior Sportswear's development as an independent fashion brand.Looking AheadExcelsior Sportswear's long-term ambition extends beyond a single product launch. The company intends to build a portfolio of distinctive apparel concepts that challenge traditional design boundaries while remaining connected to the evolving relationship between fashion, functionality, and culture.Through original product development, recognizable design language, and a forward-looking approach to contemporary apparel, ES aims to establish a brand identity built around creating what comes next rather than simply following what already exists.The Shweater TM is the beginning of that vision.About Excelsior SportswearExcelsior Sportswear (ES) is an emerging fashion and apparel company founded by Abdoulaye Diallo and built upon the entrepreneurial foundation of his family's retail business, New York Supreme Sportswear. Based in New York, the company focuses on original apparel concepts, contemporary sportswear, and product-led fashion innovation. With a vision to challenge conventional garment design and develop distinctive consumer products, Excelsior Sportswear seeks to build a forward-looking fashion brand rooted in creativity, functionality, and cultural influence.

Abdoulaye Diallo

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New York Supreme Sportswear Introduces Shweater, Redefining Contemporary Apparel with Excelsior Sportswear News Provided By A Connecte Corp November 22, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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