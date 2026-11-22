EscheatRules, a free reference from TIN Comply, covers unclaimed property report dates, dormancy periods, due diligence letters, audits and VDAs in all 50 states and DC.

EscheatRules covers unclaimed property reporting, dormancy periods, due diligence letters, audits and VDAs in every state, with free calculators

- EscheatRules spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today announced EscheatRules, a free reference for the businesses that hold unclaimed property and the people who report it: accounts payable, payroll, treasury, tax and compliance staff, controllers, and the accountants and attorneys who advise them. The site covers all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with every rule tied to the state's own statutes, rules and holder manuals.

Every business holds money it owes to someone it cannot reach: an uncashed vendor check, a final paycheck, a customer credit, a gift card balance. After a dormancy period that each state sets by property type, the business must try to reach the owner with a due diligence letter, then report and turn the property over to the state, which holds it for the owner. Each state has its own report date, its own periods and its own letter rules, and the state of the owner's last known address usually decides which one gets the property. A business that misses a report can face interest, penalties and a multi-year audit.

What the site offers:

Every state, one page each. Each state and DC has its own page: the report due date and the period it covers, dormancy periods by property type, due diligence letters, reporting and remitting, exemptions, penalties and interest, voluntary disclosure and audits, with links to the state's own reporting portal, holder manual and forms. Six states with the most questions, including California, Delaware, Texas and New York, have in-depth guides as well.

A map of when every report is due. The home page map shows which states want their report in the spring, summer or fall, and picking a state shows its report date, its dormancy periods and the sections of its page.

Topic guides across all 51 jurisdictions. Guides and 51-row tables cover what escheat is, the escheat process, dormancy periods, uncashed checks, unclaimed wages, customer credits, gift cards, securities and retirement accounts, which state gets the property, due diligence letters, reporting and the NAUPA file format, audits, voluntary disclosure, penalties and escheatment accounting, plus the federal rules and the notices a holder receives.

Free tools, templates and forms. Eight tools include an escheat date calculator, a reporting calendar for all 51 due dates, a which-state-gets-it checker, a due diligence letter builder and a penalty estimator. Five templates include a due diligence letter and a stale-dated check policy, and six state forms are explained line by line.

Primary sources, not summaries of summaries. Every fact is quoted from the state's statutes, rules, holder manuals, forms and holder pages, and dates carry their year and source. Where a state's own page and its statute disagree, the site quotes both and says which governs.

Where to start:

Escheat laws and report dates, all 51: states/

Escheat date calculator: tools/escheat-date-calculator/

Due diligence letters by state: due-diligence-letters/

What is escheat: what-is-escheat/

Unclaimed property reporting calendar: tools/unclaimed-property-reporting-calendar/

EscheatRules is free, with no signup and no ad networks.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor identity and tax compliance platform offering IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup, sanctions screening and W-9 collection. It publishes free primary-source references for compliance teams. Learn more at tincomply.

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TIN Comply Launches EscheatRules, a Free 50-State Unclaimed Property Guide News Provided By TIN Comply November 22, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Retail



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