MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 22 (IANS) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said his visits to Madhya Pradesh would become more frequent following his election to the Rajya Sabha from the state, adding that his association with the state would grow stronger.

Puri made the remarks during his visit to Indore, where he met veteran BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at her residence.

"My family has a long-standing connection with Madhya Pradesh. Now that I have been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, my visits here will become more frequent. My bond with Madhya Pradesh will only grow stronger," Puri said.

Accompanied by his wife Lakshmi, the Union Minister described the meeting with Mahajan as a memorable occasion and praised her contribution to public life, particularly her commitment to public service and women's empowerment.

He said her decades-long political journey was inspiring and highlighted her simplicity, warmth and strong connect with the people.

Mahajan, popularly known as 'Tai', represented Indore in the Lok Sabha for eight consecutive terms and served as the Speaker of the 16th Lok Sabha.

During the visit, Puri also spent time at the iconic Chhappan Dukan, Indore's popular pedestrian food street, and highlighted its transformation and adoption of cleaner cooking fuel.

Established in the 1970s, the food market underwent a major transformation during his tenure as Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, he said. Puri pointed out that food outlets at Chhappan Dukan use piped natural gas (PNG) for cooking instead of LPG cylinders, describing it as an example of the adoption of affordable and environment-friendly energy alternatives.

He also congratulated Indore residents for helping the city retain the top position in the national cleanliness rankings for eight consecutive years. "I fondly mention Indore in my public interactions as the remarkable city which has topped Swachhata rankings for eight consecutive years, and want to congratulate my brothers and sisters of Indore who have made this achievement possible," he said.

Puri was recently elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in a by-election following the resignation of Union Minister L. Murugan from the seat.